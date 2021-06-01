Juneau County Health Department hosts Shots and Brats to vaccinate local residents

The Juneau County Health Department held a free Shots and Brats COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mauston Fire Station May 26.
Individuals who were still looking for their vaccination could drive through and get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine and a free brat with each shot.
Health officials say turnout was good, with 23 individuals vaccinated within the first hour of the event.
Another Shots and Brats is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. June 9 at the Necedah Public Safety Building, 603 W. North Street, Necedah.
