Juneau County Health Department hosts Shots and Brats to vaccinate local residents

The Juneau County Health Department held a free Shots and Brats COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mauston Fire Station May 26.

Individuals who were still looking for their vaccination could drive through and get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine and a free brat with each shot.

Health officials say turnout was good, with 23 individuals vaccinated within the first hour of the event.

Another Shots and Brats is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. June 9 at the Necedah Public Safety Building, 603 W. North Street, Necedah.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

