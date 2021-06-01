 Skip to main content
Juneau County Health Department hosts Shots and Brats to vaccinate local residents
Juneau County Health Department hosts Shots and Brats to vaccinate local residents

Shots and brats 1

A driver gets a COVID-19 vaccination shot.

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star-Times

The Juneau County Health Department held a free Shots and Brats COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mauston Fire Station May 26.

Shots and brats 2

Each individual who received their COVID-19 shot at the May 26 event also received a brat.

Individuals who were still looking for their vaccination could drive through and get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine and a free brat with each shot.

Shots and brats 3

Mauston first responders waiting to assist if needed at a Shots and Brats vaccination clinic.

Health officials say turnout was good, with 23 individuals vaccinated within the first hour of the event.

Shots and brats 4

The new Mauston Fire Station hosting a Shots and Brats vaccination clinic May 26.

Another Shots and Brats is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. June 9 at the Necedah Public Safety Building, 603 W. North Street, Necedah.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

