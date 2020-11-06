Juneau County Health Department moves to crisis model for COVID-19 contact tracing

As daily COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in Juneau County, the Juneau County Health Department is no longer able to effectively follow-up with everyone who has been exposed.

The Department is moving to a crisis model for contact tracing starting Friday, Nov 6.

“The public health system in Wisconsin is severely strained and overwhelmed by the sustained surge in daily case counts,” said Amanda Dederich, Juneau County Health Officer. “Our team can no longer notify all cases and contacts quickly enough to be effective in slowing the spread in our community.”

With the new crisis model, the Public Health Nursing Team will continue to conduct disease investigations with individuals who test positive. Public Health asks that people who test positive for COVID-19 notify their close contacts who live outside of the household. The Juneau County Emergency Information Page has been updated to provide guidelines on what residents should do if they are sick or were possibly exposed.

Complying with quarantine requirements is very important if a person is identified as a close contact. The department will continue to prioritize contact tracing efforts in high-risk settings including schools, long-term care facilities, and large employers.