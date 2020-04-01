Juneau County issues travel advisory for seasonal home owners

As the weather is turning warmer, the Juneau County Board has a message for those wishing to travel to their second or seasonal home in Juneau County: don’t.

With Gov. Tony Evers' “Safer at Home” directive ordering residents to stay at home, barring some exceptions, the Juneau County Board is taking action to deter individuals who might travel to the county from doing so by issuing an inter-county and inter-state travel advisory for Juneau County.

“Due to high community transmission in certain areas of the state and across state borders, Juneau County is recommending that you stay in your primary home area if you have a seasonal or secondary home in Juneau County,” said Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich and County Board Chairperson Alan Peterson in a joint statement. “Due to our very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now.”

The advisory comes as the number of COVID-19 cases nationally and in Wisconsin continues to grow, with Juneau County confirming its first case on March 25.

Dederich and Peterson recommend those who are currently in their winter homes stay there and avoid traveling to Juneau County. For individuals who have already traveled to the county from another area, the advisory states those individuals “must immediately self-isolate for 14-days.”