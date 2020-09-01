 Skip to main content
Juneau County law enforcement seeks assistance in locating stabbing suspect
Law enforcement in Juneau County is seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a stabbing.

New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker said the incident took place at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 26 at the 400 block of West State Street in New Lisbon. Police responded to the scene of a possible stabbing, where they identified a 32-year-old male victim.

The victim was transported to Hess Memorial Hospital/Mile Bluff in Mauston, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect in the stabbing has been identified by New Lisbon police as Jason Price. Price fled the scene and is wanted by law enforcement on a Felony Warrant and a Federal Probation and Parole Warrant.

Price, 41, is about 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. Police say Price is transgender and identifies as female. Price also goes by the nickname “Jazzy Price.”

The knife used in the stabbing was not recovered from the scene, and police say Price should be considered armed.

The New Lisbon Police Department and Juneau County Sheriff’s Department have asked for help from the public in locating Price, but Walker said citizens are warned not to try to apprehend Price.

Anyone with information on Price can contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department at 608-847-5649, the New Lisbon Police Department at 608-562-3333, or leave a tip on the New Lisbon Police department Facebook page.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

