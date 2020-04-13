You are the owner of this article.
Juneau County local election results
Juneau County local election results

Voters in Wisconsin went to the polls April 7. Due to conditions surrounding the COVID 19 outbreak and an extension of the absentee ballot deadline, results are being released April 13. Here are the local results:

In Mauston, voters elected current Alderperson Dennis Nielsen to replace Mayor Brian McGuire. McGuire is retiring as mayor after 16 years of service to the city. Nielsen defeated former Mauston School Board member Brian Fox by a count of 478 to 329. In District 4 Vicki Wards won reelection unopposed, and in District 6 Richard Noe won reelection unopposed. Darryl Teske will replace Nielsen in District 2, after winning as a registered write-in candidate with 12 votes.

Police Chief Michael Zillisch won his reelection to the Mauston School Board, and will be joined by Joanne Schumer. Lynn Erickson decided not to seek reelection. Zillisch and Schumer received 988 and 978 votes, respectively, while Pam Holmes received 667 in the election. Seats were determined by at large voting, with the two highest totals of votes receiving the seats.

Current Elroy Alderperson Joe Huber lost his mayoral bid with 118 votes to winner Karen Sparling with 230 votes. Mayor Mark Stanek did not seek reelection. Huber retained his seat as Alderperson for District 4. Alderperson Todd Lindemann was reelected in District 2, and Alderperson Terry Madden was reelected in District 5.

In New Lisbon, Mayor Jacob Kallies won reelection unopposed, as did Alderperson Kenneth Southworth. Alderperson Peggy Wyss did not seek reelection, and no candidate filed paperwork to replace her. A replacement will be voted on by the Common Council.

Former New Lisbon School Board President Tom Hopper will no longer serve on the New Lisbon School Board. Current president Colleen Woggon won 716 votes and will be joined on the board by Nancy Walker, who received 605 votes. Hopper received 489 votes for the two at large seats on the board.

Three at large positions were on the ballot in Necedah after June Gill declined to run for reelection, with incumbents Maribeth Stivers and Mary Alice Lasswell winning reelection with 103 and 122 votes, respectively. They will be joined by Bill Needles with 132 votes. Debbie Mews received 52 votes.

For the Juneau County Board the entire board was up for election, though only one race was contested. Ken Schneider, currently serving as supervisor in District 20, and Mauston Alderperson Steve Leavitt ran for supervisor of District 3, with Schneider winning by a total of 105 to 92. James Ryczek was elected in an unopposed election to replace Schneider as supervisor for District 20.

Juneau County Board contested races:

District 3 Supervisor:

Ken Schneider 105

Steve Leavitt 92

Mauston:

Mayor:

Dennis Nielsen 478

Brian Fox 329

District 2:

Darryl Teske 12

District 4:

Vicki Wards 68

District 6:

Richard Noe 69

Elroy:

Mayor:

Joe Huber 118

Karen Sparling 230

District 2:

Todd Lindemann 75

District 4:

Joe Huber 60

District 5:

Terry Madden 43

New Lisbon:

Mayor:

Jacob Kallies 286

District 1:

Kenneth Southworth 43

District 3:

No one ran and no write in candidates received any votes.

Village of Necedah:

Trustees:

Mary Alice Lasswell 122

Maribeth Stivers 103

Bill Needles 132

Debbie Mews 52

Wonewoc:

Trustee:

Brandi Jones 110

Sherry Lankey 127

Don Hubele 138

Royall School Board:

Board member:

Thomas Trepes 171

Michael Crneckiy 205

Mauston School Board:

Board member:

Joanne Schumer 978

Michael Zilisch 988

Pam Holmes 667

Necedah School Board:

Board member: 

Gilbert Saylor 844

Thomas Winters 836

New Lisbon School Board:

Board member:

Nancy Walker 605

Colleen Woggon 716

Tom Hopper 489

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

