Juneau County local election results

Voters in Wisconsin went to the polls April 7. Due to conditions surrounding the COVID 19 outbreak and an extension of the absentee ballot deadline, results are being released April 13. Here are the local results:
In Mauston, voters elected current Alderperson Dennis Nielsen to replace Mayor Brian McGuire. McGuire is retiring as mayor after 16 years of service to the city. Nielsen defeated former Mauston School Board member Brian Fox by a count of 478 to 329. In District 4 Vicki Wards won reelection unopposed, and in District 6 Richard Noe won reelection unopposed. Darryl Teske will replace Nielsen in District 2, after winning as a registered write-in candidate with 12 votes.
Police Chief Michael Zillisch won his reelection to the Mauston School Board, and will be joined by Joanne Schumer. Lynn Erickson decided not to seek reelection. Zillisch and Schumer received 988 and 978 votes, respectively, while Pam Holmes received 667 in the election. Seats were determined by at large voting, with the two highest totals of votes receiving the seats.
Current Elroy Alderperson Joe Huber lost his mayoral bid with 118 votes to winner Karen Sparling with 230 votes. Mayor Mark Stanek did not seek reelection. Huber retained his seat as Alderperson for District 4. Alderperson Todd Lindemann was reelected in District 2, and Alderperson Terry Madden was reelected in District 5.
In New Lisbon, Mayor Jacob Kallies won reelection unopposed, as did Alderperson Kenneth Southworth. Alderperson Peggy Wyss did not seek reelection, and no candidate filed paperwork to replace her. A replacement will be voted on by the Common Council.
Former New Lisbon School Board President Tom Hopper will no longer serve on the New Lisbon School Board. Current president Colleen Woggon won 716 votes and will be joined on the board by Nancy Walker, who received 605 votes. Hopper received 489 votes for the two at large seats on the board.
Three at large positions were on the ballot in Necedah after June Gill declined to run for reelection, with incumbents Maribeth Stivers and Mary Alice Lasswell winning reelection with 103 and 122 votes, respectively. They will be joined by Bill Needles with 132 votes. Debbie Mews received 52 votes.
For the Juneau County Board the entire board was up for election, though only one race was contested. Ken Schneider, currently serving as supervisor in District 20, and Mauston Alderperson Steve Leavitt ran for supervisor of District 3, with Schneider winning by a total of 105 to 92. James Ryczek was elected in an unopposed election to replace Schneider as supervisor for District 20.
Juneau County Board contested races:
District 3 Supervisor:
Ken Schneider 105
Steve Leavitt 92
Mauston:
Mayor:
Dennis Nielsen 478
Brian Fox 329
District 2:
Darryl Teske 12
District 4:
Vicki Wards 68
District 6:
Richard Noe 69
Elroy:
Mayor:
Joe Huber 118
Karen Sparling 230
District 2:
Todd Lindemann 75
District 4:
Joe Huber 60
District 5:
Terry Madden 43
New Lisbon:
Mayor:
Jacob Kallies 286
District 1:
Kenneth Southworth 43
District 3:
No one ran and no write in candidates received any votes.
Village of Necedah:
Trustees:
Mary Alice Lasswell 122
Maribeth Stivers 103
Bill Needles 132
Debbie Mews 52
Wonewoc:
Trustee:
Brandi Jones 110
Sherry Lankey 127
Don Hubele 138
Royall School Board:
Board member:
Thomas Trepes 171
Michael Crneckiy 205
Mauston School Board:
Board member:
Joanne Schumer 978
Michael Zilisch 988
Pam Holmes 667
Necedah School Board:
Board member:
Gilbert Saylor 844
Thomas Winters 836
New Lisbon School Board:
Board member:
Nancy Walker 605
Colleen Woggon 716
Tom Hopper 489
