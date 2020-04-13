Juneau County local election results

In New Lisbon, Mayor Jacob Kallies won reelection unopposed, as did Alderperson Kenneth Southworth. Alderperson Peggy Wyss did not seek reelection, and no candidate filed paperwork to replace her. A replacement will be voted on by the Common Council.

Former New Lisbon School Board President Tom Hopper will no longer serve on the New Lisbon School Board. Current president Colleen Woggon won 716 votes and will be joined on the board by Nancy Walker, who received 605 votes. Hopper received 489 votes for the two at large seats on the board.

Three at large positions were on the ballot in Necedah after June Gill declined to run for reelection, with incumbents Maribeth Stivers and Mary Alice Lasswell winning reelection with 103 and 122 votes, respectively. They will be joined by Bill Needles with 132 votes. Debbie Mews received 52 votes.

For the Juneau County Board the entire board was up for election, though only one race was contested. Ken Schneider, currently serving as supervisor in District 20, and Mauston Alderperson Steve Leavitt ran for supervisor of District 3, with Schneider winning by a total of 105 to 92. James Ryczek was elected in an unopposed election to replace Schneider as supervisor for District 20.

