Juneau County municipal and school board positions on the spring 2020 ballot

Local governments in Juneau County are holding elections on April 7 for various positions. Candidates must have filed for office by Jan. 7 to be placed on the ballot. For more information, visit elections.wi.gov.
Mauston
The city of Mauston has four positions up for election in 2020.
- Mayor- Mayor Brian McGuire is not running for re-election. Current District 2 Aldersperson Dennis Nielson and Brian Fox are running for election.
- District 2 Alderperson- Dennis Nielson is not seeking re-election. No candidates have filed papers for the seat. If there are no write-in candidates, the mayor will appoint someone to fill the vacancy with the approval of the common council.
- District 4 Alderperson- Vicki Wards is seeking re-election. Wards is running unopposed.
- District 6 Alderperson- Rick Noe is seeking re-election. Noe is running unopposed.
- Municipal Court Judge- Mike Taake is seeking re-election. Taake is running unopposed.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-847-6676.
New Lisbon
The city of New Lisbon has three position up for election in 2020.
- Mayor- Jacob Kallies is running for re-election. Kallies is running unopposed.
- Wards 1, 6, and 7 Councilmember- Kenneth Southworth is running for re-election. Southworth is running unopposed.
- Ward 3 Councilmember- Peggy Wyss is not running for re-election. No candidates have filed papers for the seat. If there are no write-in candidates, the mayor will appoint someone to fill the vacancy with approval of the Common Council.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-562-5213.
Necedah
The village of Necedah has three positions up for election in 2020.
- Trustees – June Gill is not running for re-election. Incumbents Mary Beth Stivers and Mary Alice Lasswell are running for re-election. Bill Needles and Debbie Mews are running for election.
Trustee positions in Necedah are elected at-large. The three candidates with the highest vote totals out of the four candidates running will fill the three trustee seats.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the village at 608-565-2261.
Elroy
The city of Elroy has four positions up for election in 2020.
- Mayor- Mayor Mark Stanek is not seeking re-election. Karen Sparling and Joe Huber are running for election.
- District 2 Alderperson- Todd Lindemann is running for re-election. Lindemann is running unopposed.
- District 4 Alderperson- Joe Huber is running for re-election. Huber is running unopposed.
- District 5 Alderperson- Terry Madden is running for re-election. Madden is running unopposed.
If Huber wins the mayoral and district 4 elections, he would need to choose which seat he occupies, as he cannot hold both offices. If Huber wins the mayoral election and chooses that seat, he would appoint someone to fill the vacancy in district 4 with the approval of the council.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-462-2400.
Lyndon Station
Lyndon Station has no positions up for election in 2020.
Mauston School District
The Mauston School District has two positions up for election in 2020.
- School board member- Incumbent Lynn Erickson is not running for re-election. Incumbent Mike Zilisch is running for re-election. Joanne Schumer and Pam Holmes are running for election.
School board member positions in Mauston are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals out of the three candidates running will fill the two board member seats.
Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608- 847-5451.
New Lisbon School District
The New Lisbon School District has two positions up for election in 2020.
- School board member- Incumbents Tom Hopper and Colleen Woggon are running for re-election. Nancy Walker is running for election.
School board member positions in New Lisbon are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals out of the three candidates running will fill the two board member seats.
Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608-562-3700.
Necedah School District
The Necedah School District has two positions up for election in 2020.
- School board member- Gilbert Saylor is running for re-election. Saylor is running unopposed.
- School board member- Tom Winters is running for re-election. Winters is running unopposed.
Terms are for three years. For more information, call the district at 608-565-2256.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.