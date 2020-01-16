Juneau County municipal and school board positions on the spring 2020 ballot

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-562-5213.

Necedah

The village of Necedah has three positions up for election in 2020.

Trustees – June Gill is not running for re-election. Incumbents Mary Beth Stivers and Mary Alice Lasswell are running for re-election. Bill Needles and Debbie Mews are running for election.

Trustee positions in Necedah are elected at-large. The three candidates with the highest vote totals out of the four candidates running will fill the three trustee seats.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the village at 608-565-2261.

Elroy

The city of Elroy has four positions up for election in 2020.

Mayor- Mayor Mark Stanek is not seeking re-election. Karen Sparling and Joe Huber are running for election.

District 2 Alderperson- Todd Lindemann is running for re-election. Lindemann is running unopposed.

District 4 Alderperson- Joe Huber is running for re-election. Huber is running unopposed.

District 5 Alderperson- Terry Madden is running for re-election. Madden is running unopposed.

