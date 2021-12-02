Juneau County nurse recognized as ‘Hometown Hero’ by Wisconsin State Assembly

A Mauston Mile Bluff Medical Center nurse has been selected as a “Hometown Hero” by the Wisconsin State Assembly following her nomination by Representative Tony Kurtz.
Rhonda Larson, an OB-Nurse who was recently promoted to Chief Nursing Officer at Mile Bluff Medical Center Mauston after serving as director Acute Care, OB and Infusion and Cancer Care, has been with Mile Bluff for 17 years and a nurse for 30 years. During her time at Mile Bluff she has worked to provide free medical services to underserved individuals in the area.
Larson was selected as a “Hometown Hero” by the Wisconsin State Assembly, an award for those who have “an unconditional desire to lend a helping hand to those around them” by giving back to the community.
“Hometown Heroes like Rhonda make our communities stronger and a better place to live,” said Kurtz. “I am proud to honor Rhonda in front of the State Assembly as the 50th Assembly District’s Hometown Hero.”
Award winners are invited to the State Capitol, where they receive the award and are allowed to speak on the Assembly floor as a special guest.
“Rhonda noticed a need in her community and stepped up to fill the void,” said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. “Between her compassion for others and dedication to service, Rhonda serves as a great role model for others looking to make a difference.”
Larson was selected in part for her work founding the Touched Twice Clinic, a faith-based facility that offers free healthcare to people in need. The clinic offers healthcare visits and physicals, eye exams, podiatry consultations, pharmacy prescriptions, dental checkups, and various food and clothing items. During the summer of 2021 the clinic launched a school supply drive and provided 400 backpacks packed with school supplies to students across the country.
“Rhonda has worked tirelessly for her community as a nurse for over 18 years,” Kurtz said. “Eleven years ago, she saw a need in her community, and decided to be the change by founding Touched Twice Clinic, a faith-based facility that offers free healthcare to people in need.”
The clinic now serves over 800 people per year over each of the last eight years, and has expanded to include events in Reedsburg and Portage.
