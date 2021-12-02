Juneau County nurse recognized as ‘Hometown Hero’ by Wisconsin State Assembly

A Mauston Mile Bluff Medical Center nurse has been selected as a “Hometown Hero” by the Wisconsin State Assembly following her nomination by Representative Tony Kurtz.

Rhonda Larson, an OB-Nurse who was recently promoted to Chief Nursing Officer at Mile Bluff Medical Center Mauston after serving as director Acute Care, OB and Infusion and Cancer Care, has been with Mile Bluff for 17 years and a nurse for 30 years. During her time at Mile Bluff she has worked to provide free medical services to underserved individuals in the area.

Larson was selected as a “Hometown Hero” by the Wisconsin State Assembly, an award for those who have “an unconditional desire to lend a helping hand to those around them” by giving back to the community.

“Hometown Heroes like Rhonda make our communities stronger and a better place to live,” said Kurtz. “I am proud to honor Rhonda in front of the State Assembly as the 50th Assembly District’s Hometown Hero.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Award winners are invited to the State Capitol, where they receive the award and are allowed to speak on the Assembly floor as a special guest.