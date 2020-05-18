Juneau County officers investigate death in town of Lyndon

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in the town of Lyndon.
According to a press release, on May 15, authorities found a 45-year-old man unresponsive at a private residence. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's death was from an apparent overdose, according to Captain Gary Pedersen. The sheriff's office has not released the man's name to allow notification to family members.
The sheriff's office received assistance from the Dells-Delton Ambulance, Kilbourn Fire Department, and Juneau County Medical Examiner.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.