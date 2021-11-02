Juneau County officials issue alerts for three 16-year-olds reported missing

Officials in Juneau County are searching for three missing 16-year-old women in what officials say are unrelated cases.

Mariah Davis, 16, of Camp Douglas is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 31 in the Camp Douglas area wearing black leggings, a blue shirt, black coat and white shoes. Davis has a tattoo on her left hand of a smiley face. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office say Davis may be driving a maroon 2009 Hyundai Accent with Wisconsin license plate AMB1315 and a dent on the passenger-side rear door.

Angela Starkey, 16, of Camp Douglas is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 100 pounds with green eyes and medium-length red hair. She was last seen in the New Lisbon area the afternoon of Oct. 29 wearing ripped blue jeans, a light gray sweatshirt and navy slippers. Officials say Starkey may be trying to leave the state to go to Tennessee.