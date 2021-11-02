Juneau County officials issue alerts for three 16-year-olds reported missing

Officials in Juneau County are searching for three missing 16-year-old women in what officials say are unrelated cases.
Mariah Davis, 16, of Camp Douglas is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 31 in the Camp Douglas area wearing black leggings, a blue shirt, black coat and white shoes. Davis has a tattoo on her left hand of a smiley face. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office say Davis may be driving a maroon 2009 Hyundai Accent with Wisconsin license plate AMB1315 and a dent on the passenger-side rear door.
Angela Starkey, 16, of Camp Douglas is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 100 pounds with green eyes and medium-length red hair. She was last seen in the New Lisbon area the afternoon of Oct. 29 wearing ripped blue jeans, a light gray sweatshirt and navy slippers. Officials say Starkey may be trying to leave the state to go to Tennessee.
Alessandra Roose, 16, of Mauston is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 106 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30 wearing blue jeans with holes and a T-shirt at her residence in the town of Lindina near Mauston. The Sheriff’s Office says a light colored SUV, possibly a Bronco or other older SUV, was seen in the area before Roose went missing and she may be in the Sauk, Columbia or Adams county area.
Individuals with information relating to either of the three missing women are asked to contact Detective Shaun Goyette of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649 or by email at sgoyette@co.juneau.wi.us.
