Juneau County partisan primary election results

Wisconsin held the fall partisan primary Aug. 11, with voters able to choose their party’s nominees for various positions for the Nov. 3 general election.

A race for the seat in the state Assembly was uncontested on both the Republican and Democrat sides in the primary. At the national level, Congressman Ron Kind faced a primary challenger in former pediatrician Dr. Mark Neumann on the Democratic ballot, while Jesse Ebben and Derrick Van Orden both competed for the Republican nomination. The 7th Congressional District was uncontested in the partisan primary.

Election results

3rd Congressional District

The southern half of Juneau County is covered by the 3rd Congressional District, which also covers La Crosse, Eau Claire, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. Kind has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 1997, winning the seat for the first time at 34 years old. He will again be the Democratic nominee for the district after defeating Neumann by a margin of four to one.