You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juneau County partisan primary election results
0 comments
alert top story
2020 FALL PRIMARY ELECTION

Juneau County partisan primary election results

{{featured_button_text}}
JC election 1

Juneau County voters headed to the polls to vote in the partisan primary election Aug. 11 in Mauston. 

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE Star Times

Wisconsin held the fall partisan primary Aug. 11, with voters able to choose their party’s nominees for various positions for the Nov. 3 general election.

A race for the seat in the state Assembly was uncontested on both the Republican and Democrat sides in the primary. At the national level, Congressman Ron Kind faced a primary challenger in former pediatrician Dr. Mark Neumann on the Democratic ballot, while Jesse Ebben and Derrick Van Orden both competed for the Republican nomination. The 7th Congressional District was uncontested in the partisan primary.

Election results

3rd Congressional District

The southern half of Juneau County is covered by the 3rd Congressional District, which also covers La Crosse, Eau Claire, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. Kind has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 1997, winning the seat for the first time at 34 years old. He will again be the Democratic nominee for the district after defeating Neumann by a margin of four to one.

Retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden defeated Ebben in the district, and will go on to challenge Kind in the November election. Van Orden has already received endorsements from Vice President Mike Pence and former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker. Van Orden won the district with about two thirds of the vote, though in Juneau County he received about 51%.

In Juneau County, Kind received 806 votes while Neumann received 223 votes. Van Orden received 857 votes in the county and Ebben received 813.

7th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany will face Democrat Tricia Zunker for the second time in 2020, after both won their parties’ nominations unchallenged. Tiffany defeated Zunker, the president of the Wausau School Board and Associate Justice of the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, in a special election in May 2020 for the seat after Republican Sean Duffy announced his resignation. The district covers the northern half of Juneau County and most of northern Wisconsin.

Tiffany received 632 votes in Juneau County and Zunker received 308.

50th Assembly District

Incumbent Republican Representative Tony Kurtz of Wonewoc faced no challenger in the Republican partisan primary, and will be on the ballot Nov. 3. He will face Reedsburg resident Mark Waldon on the ballot in November, as Waldon won the Democratic primary unopposed.

The 50th Assembly District covers all of Juneau County and sections of the northern portions of Sauk and Richland County. Kurtz won the seat in the Nov. 2018 election following the retirement of longtime Representative Ed Brooks.

Local races

County positions on the ballot in the partisan primary include the county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds. Terri Treptow won the Republican partisan primary for the clerk position unopposed while receiving 2,142 votes. Denise Giebel won the Republican partisan primary for the treasurer position unopposed, receiving 2,167 votes. Stacy Havill received 2,146 votes in winning the Republican partisan primary for the register of deeds position unopposed. Each are incumbents, and no Democrat ran for any of the positions.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: New Data Elements for DHS COVID-19 Site

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News