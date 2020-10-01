Juneau County plans for Halloween include trick-or-treating, safety recommendations

Mauston is leaving safety considerations up to the individual, but Reeg said the city will take care to “reiterate that if someone has lights off (at their house), they really don’t want you at their house.” In New Lisbon the police department will provide traffic control for trick-or-treating, and New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker stated the department will post a public service announcement on social media detailing safety information and reiterating that participation is voluntary.

Elroy is instituting additional changes to increase safety. Candy for parade participants must be dropped off the week prior to the parade or at Weber Pavilion the day of the parade, with nothing homemade allowed, and no candy will be thrown to parade participants. Instead, the candy will be given out at the end of the parade to minimize contact.

For trick-or-treating, Elroy is asking that residents leave candy at the end of the driveway along with hand sanitizer if possible, and then remain on porches or inside to wave at kids walking the neighborhood. The changes are meant to promote social distancing.

All trick-or-treaters are asked to follow safety guidelines in all municipalities, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.

