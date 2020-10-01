Juneau County plans for Halloween include trick-or-treating, safety recommendations

The weather is getting cooler, the leaves are turning, and Halloween is right around the corner. This year, however, the scariest part of the season is not the Halloween costumes but the resurgence in cases of COVID-19 throughout Wisconsin.
Municipalities in Juneau County are planning to allow Halloween trick-or-treating, reasoning that trick-or-treating is an outside activity that lends itself well to social distancing.
In Mauston, trick-or-treating will occur 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
“We’re not going to ban trick-or-treating,” Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said. “It will be on, people will have masks on.”
In New Lisbon, trick-or-treating will be available from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Trunk-or-treating will also be held in New Lisbon from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon.
Necedah Village Administrator Roger Herried said that although trick-or-treating has not come before the council, the village plans to continue with trick-or-treating as usual from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Elroy is planning two Halloween events, with trick-or-treating from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 and a Kiddies Costume Halloween Parade from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Schultz Park.
With Halloween events continuing throughout the county, the Juneau County Health Department is providing guidelines for staying as safe as possible celebrating the holiday during a pandemic.
“Our state, region, and county are all experiencing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases,” Amanda Dederich, Juneau County Health Officer said. “Everyone in our community plays an important role in slowing the spread in our community and the choices on how we all celebrate Halloween is no exception.”
The guidelines include avoiding certain events, including large outdoor gatherings such as parties, festivals, and parades; events that put people in close contact with persons they do not live with; in-person indoor parties and costume contests; happy hours and socializing at bars; and traditional trick-or-treating going from house to house while having in-person conduct.
“The guidance provides ideas for alternative celebrations, such as: virtual costume contests and parties, increasing the emphasis at home through decorations and family activities, and drive-through haunted houses,” Dederich said.
For communities which are hosting trick-or-treating, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending modifications to increase safety. They recommend creating individual grab bags with treats for children, and instead of handing out treats personally to “watch and wave” at trick-or-treaters from inside the residence.
The municipalities in the county are taking different approaches to enforcing safety recommendations.
Mauston is leaving safety considerations up to the individual, but Reeg said the city will take care to “reiterate that if someone has lights off (at their house), they really don’t want you at their house.” In New Lisbon the police department will provide traffic control for trick-or-treating, and New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker stated the department will post a public service announcement on social media detailing safety information and reiterating that participation is voluntary.
Elroy is instituting additional changes to increase safety. Candy for parade participants must be dropped off the week prior to the parade or at Weber Pavilion the day of the parade, with nothing homemade allowed, and no candy will be thrown to parade participants. Instead, the candy will be given out at the end of the parade to minimize contact.
For trick-or-treating, Elroy is asking that residents leave candy at the end of the driveway along with hand sanitizer if possible, and then remain on porches or inside to wave at kids walking the neighborhood. The changes are meant to promote social distancing.
All trick-or-treaters are asked to follow safety guidelines in all municipalities, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
