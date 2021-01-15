Juneau County prepares for COVID-19 vaccinations

Juneau County is entering the next stage of the “Together We Can” campaign, as representatives from the initiative are asking that residents help to fight the virus using widespread community vaccination.

Initially started in November 2019, the “Together We Can” campaign is a cooperative effort between local businesses, the Juneau County Health Department, and healthcare providers to reduce the spread of COVID-19. By reducing the spread, the initiative is hoping to keep children in schools, businesses open, and protect those on the front lines of the fight against the virus.

“The effects of our personal choices reach so much further than our own homes and families when it comes to this pandemic,” said Juneau County Health Department’s Health Officer Amanda Dederich. “We hope that everyone in the community is willing to rally around these efforts, regardless of where they stand on the issues.”

Although vaccinations are currently available in Juneau County to healthcare workers, first responders and others who live and work in high-risk environments, Mile Bluff Medical Center says the vaccine should be available to the general public in the spring or summer.