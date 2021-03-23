Juneau County received $23 million in benefits for veterans in 2020

Juneau County saw an influx of more than $23 million in funds for veteran’s benefits in 2020 while servicing about 2,500 veterans.

According to a report by Veterans’ Service Officer Colin Moten, there are about 2,286 veterans in the county and an additional about 250 veterans in the New Lisbon Correctional and Sand Ridge Treatment Center. Veterans in the county received an average benefit of about $9,000 for the year.

Moten said the Juneau County Veterans’ Service Office had a 2020 budget of $145,615, consisting of $135,615 from the county levy and a $10,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Based on the average total of veteran benefits and grants coming into Juneau County from the federal Veterans Administration, a return of $170 benefit dollars are received for each budget dollar spent assessed to the county tax levy,” Moten said in a report to the Juneau County Board Mar. 16. “It’s a pretty good tradeoff for us.”

The return is a decrease from 2019 numbers by $16.

The Veterans’ Service Office maintains 4,250 veterans’ graves for flags and flag holders, at a yearly cost of $3,427. According to Moten, 45 veterans died in Juneau County in 2020, a decrease of eight from 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}