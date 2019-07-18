Survivors and caregivers are taking the fight to cancer with the Juneau County Relay for Life Purple Glow 5K.
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Purple Glow 5K in Juneau County kicks off at 4 p.m. July 19 at Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave., Mauston, with a survivor reception, along with concessions and the opening of raffles.
At 5 p.m. registration for the relay and 5K open, and a pulled pork dinner is available for $10. Registration is $25 for adults, $20 for students, and $10 for youth. The Purple 5K twilight run gets its name from the glow-sticks used to make the run glow in the dark. Participants and viewers are invited to bring their own glow-sticks.
The opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m., welcoming Relay participants with a speech by and American Cancer Society researcher and a survivor lap, where cancer survivors take a celebratory lap.
Racers will take off at 8 p.m. with the start of the Purple Glow 5K, with laps on the track symbolizing “the ongoing fight against cancer.” During the 5K Raising Red will provide live music.
At 10 p.m., following the conclusion of the 5k, participants will light Luminaria to remember those lost to cancer and celebrate survivors. Luminarias, a lantern in a paper bag, are often decorated with the names of those they are dedicated to and a message of support or remembrance. Raffle entry closes at 10 p.m., and winners must be present to win.
The event closes at 11:45 p.m. with a closing ceremony, celebrating the community and volunteers and pledging to keep fighting cancer. Raffle winners will also be announced at the closing ceremony.
Organizers are hoping the event raises $3,000 for the fight against cancer.
Those wishing to participate, support, or volunteer can find more information at crowdrise.com/purple5k, on the event Facebook page by searching American Cancer Society Relay for Life—Juneau County, WI, or by contacting Alex Deshler at alex.deshler@cancer.org or calling 608-783-5001 ext. 102.
