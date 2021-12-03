Juneau County residents praise clean environment, worry about lack of good jobs in community health survey

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was important to have the Community First (survey) front and center for the health assessment. This would not have been possible without the work of the steering committee,” said Tara Ennis, Community Health Supervisor. “The steering committee helped ensure there were many viewpoints and as many Juneau County residents as possible had access to the survey.”

The more than 1,200 Juneau County residents who responded to the survey said the top areas of strength in the region are a clean environment, that the area is a good place to raise a family, there is access to affordable health care, there are good schools, and the community is safe.

Areas for improvement in the county include access to good jobs and a strong economy, lack of affordable housing, accessible transportation, access to affordable healthy foods, and access to affordable mental health services. About 31% of respondents said they wanted more free community events, and 80 of the respondents said they wanted more farmer’s markets.