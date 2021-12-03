Juneau County residents praise clean environment, worry about lack of good jobs in community health survey

More than 1,200 Juneau County residents expressed their opinions on the most important things impacting the health of the community as part of the Community Health Assessment, with residents noting the strength of the region is a clean environment, but the area that needs the most improvement is the availability of good jobs and the strength of the economy.
The Juneau County Health Department released the results of the 2021 Community Health Survey conducted in spring 2021, including a top five areas of strength and a top five areas that need improvement. Local health departments are required to complete the survey every five years.
“Health is so much more than the absence of illness,” said James O’Keefe, CEO of Mile Bluff Medical Center. “The Community Health Assessment is an important opportunity to learn what barriers our patients are experiencing to health. Safe, affordable housing, good paying jobs, and transportation are all things that impact the health of our community.”
The survey process is led by a steering committee, with Mile Bluff one of the agencies on the committee. Other committee representatives include the Mauston, New Lisbon, Necedah and Wonewoc/Union Center School Districts, the Juneau County Health Department, the Juneau County Department of Human Services, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country, the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation, the Juneau County Housing Authority, the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning, Family Health La Clinica and the UW Madison Extension.
“It was important to have the Community First (survey) front and center for the health assessment. This would not have been possible without the work of the steering committee,” said Tara Ennis, Community Health Supervisor. “The steering committee helped ensure there were many viewpoints and as many Juneau County residents as possible had access to the survey.”
The more than 1,200 Juneau County residents who responded to the survey said the top areas of strength in the region are a clean environment, that the area is a good place to raise a family, there is access to affordable health care, there are good schools, and the community is safe.
Areas for improvement in the county include access to good jobs and a strong economy, lack of affordable housing, accessible transportation, access to affordable healthy foods, and access to affordable mental health services. About 31% of respondents said they wanted more free community events, and 80 of the respondents said they wanted more farmer’s markets.
Once the results of the survey were tabulated interviewers sat down with 31 of the residents and conducted anonymous, 30 minute interviews to gain more perspective on affordable housing, healthy and affordable food, mental health access and the area’s economy and lack of good jobs. Residents cited a single grocery store with no competition, a stigma attached to mental health, the need to sacrifice transportation, children’s needs, housing location or food to afford housing within their budgets, and a lack of transportation and childcare availability along with low paying jobs as reasons behind their responses.
Now that the survey is complete the next step is creating a Community Health Improvement Plan “which will narrow down from five areas of improvement to a couple key ones to focus efforts on in order to drive change.” The plan will be led by the steering committee beginning in 2022, and more community representative and experts from each of the areas for improvement will be included.
Those who want to get involved are asked to visit co.juneau.wi.gov/health-assessment.html to learn more and sign-up to join.
