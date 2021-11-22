Juneau County returns to COVID-19 crisis model as cases surge

Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Juneau County, the Juneau County Health Department has announced a return to the “crisis model” of notification and contact tracing.
“The Juneau County Health Department no longer has the capacity to follow-up with everyone who is positive with COVID-19 and their close contacts,” Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich said.
The change to a crisis model means the department will no longer be able to call directly everyone who tests positive for COVID-19, though some individuals may still be contacted by the Juneau County Health Department if they are “known to be connected with high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities, group homes, schools, and large employers.”
“This is something we have been trying to avoid for several weeks. We knew the dam would break eventually,” said Dederich. “We will have to rely even more on the community to bring us out of this crisis. We know what works to stop the spread of illness in our community, we just need people to take action now.”
The move to a crisis model, which took effect Nov. 12, comes about a year after the department last moved to a crisis model on Nov. 6, 2020 following a similar surge in cases. The Juneau County Health Department was able to move out of the crisis model following a dip in cases as the vaccine became publicly available, but a new surge necessitated the return to the crisis model.
Dederich said the change comes after a “surge of over 100 positive cases in 48 hours.” As of Nov. 22 the county has 448 active cases with nine individuals currently hospitalized. Total positive cases in the county is at 3,980 since the start of the pandemic and there have been 24 deaths. The vaccination rate for the county has stayed steady for several months, as fewer than 200 people per week are receiving the vaccine in the county. The current vaccination rate for Juneau County is 46.1% for the complete series, and 48.5% of the population has received at least one dose.
“Public Health asks that people who test positive for COVID-19 stay isolated from others and notify their close contacts immediately,” Dederich said. “The Juneau County Emergency Information Page has been updated to provide guidelines on what to do if you test positive, the definition of a close contact, and what you should do if you are sick or were possibly exposed. Complying with these guidelines is even more important as the holidays are rapidly approaching and cases in Juneau County continue to surge.”
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
For questions about the COVID-19 guidelines, call the Juneau County Health Department at 608-847-9279 or visit co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html for more information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.