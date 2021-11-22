Juneau County returns to COVID-19 crisis model as cases surge

Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Juneau County, the Juneau County Health Department has announced a return to the “crisis model” of notification and contact tracing.

“The Juneau County Health Department no longer has the capacity to follow-up with everyone who is positive with COVID-19 and their close contacts,” Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich said.

The change to a crisis model means the department will no longer be able to call directly everyone who tests positive for COVID-19, though some individuals may still be contacted by the Juneau County Health Department if they are “known to be connected with high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities, group homes, schools, and large employers.”

“This is something we have been trying to avoid for several weeks. We knew the dam would break eventually,” said Dederich. “We will have to rely even more on the community to bring us out of this crisis. We know what works to stop the spread of illness in our community, we just need people to take action now.”

