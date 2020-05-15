Juneau County Sheriff announces 11 arrests in string of burglaries

Officials in Juneau County have made 11 arrests as a result of a months-long investigation into a string of burglaries throughout the county.
According to a release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the office received numerous reports of residential and business burglaries during the last few months.
“As a result of an on-going investigation into these property crimes, four search warrants have been executed, numerous pieces of stolen property have been recovered and 28 property crimes have been solved,” Oleson said. “To date, 11 defendants have either been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, or had charges referred to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office.”
Oleson said he expects “more arrests in the near future” as the investigation continues.
According to the release, information obtained from the investigation was later given to the La Crosse Police Department and used in an on-going drug investigation, search warrants, and the arrest of several people for alleged drug and property crimes.
The following have been or will be charged in relation to the investigation in Juneau County:
Daniel Hastings
- Seven counts of burglary
- Two counts of burglary arm self with a dangerous weapon
- Eight counts of theft
- Eight counts of criminal damage to property
- One count of entry to a locked coin box
Troy Wal
- Twelve counts of burglary
- Two counts of burglary arm self with a dangerous weapon
- Fourteen counts of theft
- Three counts of entry to a locked coin box
- One count of possess burglarious tools
Christopher Ripp
- One count of burglary
- Three counts of theft
- One count of entry to a locked coin box
- Three counts of bail jumping
Amanda Coleman
- Two counts of burglary
- One count of burglary arm self with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of theft
- Three counts of criminal damage to property
- One count of entry to a locked coin box
- Three counts of bail jumping
Brittany Hample
- Two counts of burglary
- One count of theft
- One count of criminal damage to property
Alexandria Challoner
- One count of burglary
- One count of theft
Peter Bennett, Jr.
- Three counts of burglary
- Tow counts of theft
- Two counts of criminal damage to property
- Two counts of receiving stolen property
Rebecca Pagel
- One count of theft
- One count of entry to locked coin box
Donald Dalberg
- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
- One count of receiving stolen property
- One count of possession of a short barreled rifle
- One count of bail jumping
Roy Williams II
- One count of remove vehicles parts without owner’s consent
- Two counts of bail jumping
Todd Parker, Jr.
- One count of burglary
- One count of theft
The Elroy Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Mauston Police Department, New Lisbon Police Department, Union Center Police Department, Village of Kendall Marshall, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections/Probation and Parole assisted and/or continue to assist in the on-going investigation.
Mug shots for Ripp, Challoner and Pagel are currently unavailable.
