Juneau County Sheriff announces 11 arrests in string of burglaries

Officials in Juneau County have made 11 arrests as a result of a months-long investigation into a string of burglaries throughout the county.

According to a release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the office received numerous reports of residential and business burglaries during the last few months.

“As a result of an on-going investigation into these property crimes, four search warrants have been executed, numerous pieces of stolen property have been recovered and 28 property crimes have been solved,” Oleson said. “To date, 11 defendants have either been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, or had charges referred to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office.”

Oleson said he expects “more arrests in the near future” as the investigation continues.

According to the release, information obtained from the investigation was later given to the La Crosse Police Department and used in an on-going drug investigation, search warrants, and the arrest of several people for alleged drug and property crimes.

The following have been or will be charged in relation to the investigation in Juneau County:

Daniel Hastings