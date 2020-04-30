Juneau County social distancing grades as a 'D+'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Wisconsin begins to ease some restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak, a study shows Juneau County residents are having difficulties social distancing but have also improved since the outbreak began.

Unacast, a location data and analytics company, has worked to compile information from mobile phones to create a scoreboard grading every state and county in the United States on social distancing habits. Wisconsin as a whole is currently earning a ‘D+’ grade, and Juneau County is receiving the same mark.

To grade states or counties, the company uses three metrics: the percent increase or decrease in average mobility based on distance traveled, the change in visits to non-essential venues, and the difference in encounter density. Each of the metrics is calculated by comparing the change in the category to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Juneau County is receiving an ‘F’ grade in both the average mobility and non-essential visits categories, and an ‘A’ grade in encounter density.