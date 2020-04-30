Juneau County social distancing grades as a 'D+'

As Wisconsin begins to ease some restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak, a study shows Juneau County residents are having difficulties social distancing but have also improved since the outbreak began.
Unacast, a location data and analytics company, has worked to compile information from mobile phones to create a scoreboard grading every state and county in the United States on social distancing habits. Wisconsin as a whole is currently earning a ‘D+’ grade, and Juneau County is receiving the same mark.
To grade states or counties, the company uses three metrics: the percent increase or decrease in average mobility based on distance traveled, the change in visits to non-essential venues, and the difference in encounter density. Each of the metrics is calculated by comparing the change in the category to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Juneau County is receiving an ‘F’ grade in both the average mobility and non-essential visits categories, and an ‘A’ grade in encounter density.
Since measurement began on Feb. 24, Juneau County residents have decreased the distance traveled by about 20%, with a reduction of anything under 25% receiving an ‘F’ grade. Rural counties like Juneau County, which have fewer grocery stores and other essential venues within a small radius from residents’ homes, are more limited in their ability to reduce distance traveled.
Residents have decreased visits to non-essential venues by about 35%, with anything under 55% receiving an ‘F’ grade.
In the third metric, difference in encounter density, Juneau County saw a more than 94% decrease, resulting in an ‘A’ grade.
“Since our data cannot detect if two humans have actually met, we instead use our data to simulate potential encounters and derive the probability that two devices that were in the same place at the same time,” said Madeline Ngo, Head of Product and Insights for Unacast in a post describing the metric on the company’s site.
As of April 29, neighboring counties Adams and Sauk received ‘C’ grades and Vernon County received a ‘B-’ grade, while Jackson County received a ‘C-‘ grade. Wood County received a ‘D’ grade and Monroe County received a ‘D+’ grade.
Around the state, St. Croix County and La Crosse County on the Minnesota border, Rock County on the Illinois border, Racine, Washington and Eau Claire counties received ‘F’ grades. No county in Wisconsin currently earns an ‘A’ grade. Wisconsin as a whole is about average among neighboring states, with Minnesota and Iowa receiving a ‘D+‘ grade and Michigan and Illinois both receiving ‘D’ grades.
https://www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard?view=state&fips=55
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.