Juneau County spreads awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Local businesses and services in Mauston and the surrounding area are rallying together to show support for National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Organized by Juneau County Foster Care, businesses and government buildings are displaying blue lights and messages, painted by the students of Mauston High School, to raise awareness and show support for the prevention of child abuse. For a full list of participating businesses, see the Juneau County Foster Care Facebook page.
