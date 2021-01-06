 Skip to main content
Juneau County spring election ballots set
2021 ELECTION

Juneau County spring election ballots set

Local governments in Juneau County are holding elections on April 6 for various positions. Candidates must have filed for office by Jan. 5 to be placed on the ballot. For more information, visit elections.wi.gov.

Mauston

The city of Mauston has four positions up for election in 2021.

  • District 1 Alderperson – Dennis Emery is seeking re-election. Emery is running unopposed.
  • District 3 Alderperson – Katie Steinke is seeking re-election. Steinke, the incumbent, is challenged by Leanna Hagen.
  • District 5 Alderperson – Steve Leavitt is seeking re-election. Leavitt, the incumbent, is challenged by Sarah Wilke and Donna McGinley.
  • District 7 Alderperson – Jim Allaby is seeking re-election. Allaby is running unopposed.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-847-6676.

New Lisbon

The city of New Lisbon has three positions up for election in 2021.

  • Wards 4 and 5 Councilmember – Marv Newlun is running for re-election. Newlun is running unopposed.
  • Ward 2 Councilmember – Mark Toelle is running for re-election. Toelle is running unopposed.
  • Ward 3 Councilmember- Morgan Reichhoff is running for re-election. Reichhoff is running unopposed.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-562-5213.

Necedah

The village of Necedah has four positions up for election in 2021.

  • Trustees – Peter Blum is not running for re-election. Incumbents Don Jackson, Scott Carter and Charlie Krupa are running for re-election. No other candidates filed paperwork.

Trustee positions in Necedah are elected at-large. The four candidates with the highest vote totals out of the three candidates running will fill three trustee seats. The fourth seat will be filled by a write-in candidate.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the village at 608-565-2261.

Elroy

The city of Elroy has two positions up for election in 2021.

  • District 1 Alderperson- Robert Schroeder is running for re-election. Schroeder is running unopposed.
  • District 3 Alderperson- Carlton Peterson is running for re-election. Peterson is running unopposed.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-462-2400.

Mauston School District

The Mauston School District has two positions up for election in 2021.

  • School board member- Incumbents Derrell Hines and Mike Coughlin are running for re-election.

School board member positions in Mauston are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the two board member seats.

Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608- 847-5451.

New Lisbon School District

The New Lisbon School District has two positions up for election in 2021.

  • School board member- Incumbents Nancy Cowen and Preston Hemerley are running for re-election.

School board member positions in New Lisbon are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the two board member seats.

Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608-562-3700.

Necedah School District

The Necedah School District has one position up for election in 2021.

  • School board member- Dan Dutscheck is running for re-election. Dutscheck is running unopposed.

Terms are for three years. For more information, call the district at 608-565-2256.

Royall School District

Royall School District has two positions up for election in 2021.

  • School board member – Raye Walz and Doug Waterman are running for re-election. Incumbents Walz and Waterman are challenged by Marie Vitcenda and Kristine Howe.

School board member positions in Elroy are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the two board member seats.

Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608-432-6301.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

