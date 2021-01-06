Juneau County spring election ballots set

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-562-5213.

Necedah

The village of Necedah has four positions up for election in 2021.

Trustees – Peter Blum is not running for re-election. Incumbents Don Jackson, Scott Carter and Charlie Krupa are running for re-election. No other candidates filed paperwork.

Trustee positions in Necedah are elected at-large. The four candidates with the highest vote totals out of the three candidates running will fill three trustee seats. The fourth seat will be filled by a write-in candidate.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the village at 608-565-2261.

Elroy

The city of Elroy has two positions up for election in 2021.

District 1 Alderperson- Robert Schroeder is running for re-election. Schroeder is running unopposed.

District 3 Alderperson- Carlton Peterson is running for re-election. Peterson is running unopposed.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-462-2400.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mauston School District