 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juneau County to close all county service buildings Monday to stem COVID-19 spread
0 comments
alert top story

Juneau County to close all county service buildings Monday to stem COVID-19 spread

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Amanda Dederich

Dederich

The Juneau County Health Department announced that all county service buildings will be closed on Monday, Nov. 2 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the department, most county staff members will be working in the county buildings to serve the public. County officials encourage residents to conduct business with departments through telephone and email, if possible. Services will continue by appointment only.

“It is important to take active measures to avoid the spread of illness in the community,” said Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dederich said people should follow important steps to avoid spread of illness in the community. Those measures include: wearing a cloth face covering in public; keep six-feet of distance between you and non-household members; limit contact with non-household members; staying home when sick; frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water; covering coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face.

According to Dederich, the emergency information page of the Juneau County Government website has been activated for COVID-19 preparedness and response. Go to www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html. Information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County will be updated regularly.

County department numbers include: Sheriff’s non-emergency - 608-847-5649; Health Department – 608-847-9373; Highway – 608-847-5874; Human Services – 608-847-2400; County Clerk – 608-847-9300; Treasurer – 608-847-9308.

Veterans Service – 608-847-9385; Capital Consortium – 888-794-5556; Land Information – 608- 847-9457; Aging and Disability – 608-847-9371; Register of Deeds – 608-847-9325; UW-Extension – 608-847-9329.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News