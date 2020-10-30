Juneau County to close all county service buildings Monday to stem COVID-19 spread

The Juneau County Health Department announced that all county service buildings will be closed on Monday, Nov. 2 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the department, most county staff members will be working in the county buildings to serve the public. County officials encourage residents to conduct business with departments through telephone and email, if possible. Services will continue by appointment only.

“It is important to take active measures to avoid the spread of illness in the community,” said Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich.

Dederich said people should follow important steps to avoid spread of illness in the community. Those measures include: wearing a cloth face covering in public; keep six-feet of distance between you and non-household members; limit contact with non-household members; staying home when sick; frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water; covering coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face.

According to Dederich, the emergency information page of the Juneau County Government website has been activated for COVID-19 preparedness and response. Go to www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html. Information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County will be updated regularly.