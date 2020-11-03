Juneau County voters turn out in high numbers on Election Day

Voters in Juneau County are turning out for the election in high numbers, but poll workers and voters say the experience is running smoothly as wait times are short and the weather hovers around 70 degrees.
In Mauston, voters at the Mauston Fire Station had a less than five minute wait around 11 a.m. Deputy Clerk Diane Kropiwka said the line was longer when polls opened, stretching out the door, but once the initial wave passed the city was “busy but steady.”
According to Kropiwka, the city had 969 absentee and in person early votes to count, with more possibly coming in later in the day, but about 400 had already been processed as of 11:30 a.m. The city held early in person voting from Oct. 20-30. Kropiwka said the city will likely have results reported to the county immediately after polls close.
“If everything balances we’ll have results in and I’ll be in bed by 9:10 tonight,” joked Kropiwka.
The 969 absentee/early votes and counting is a significant increase from previous presidential election years, and represent about 47% of the total number of registered voters as of election morning in Mauston, although Kropiwka reported “a lot” of voters registering same day.
To help with running the polling location, Kropiwka had a team of 20 volunteers for the day shift, and another 17 volunteers for the night shift with some overlap between volunteers. Former Mauston Mayor Brian McGuire was one of the volunteers helping with curbside voting.
“We’ve had three voters come through for curbside,” McGuire said at around noon. “We couldn’t ask for a nicer day to be outside.”
Voters Sherry and Lois Barto were two of the voters impressed with the experience in Mauston.
“It was nice and smooth,” said Sherry Barto.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better experience,” said Lois Barto. “They were so well organized.”
Mauston voter Steve Hancock agreed, saying the voting experience was quicker than usual. Hancock said he decided it was important for him to vote in person on Election Day this year.
“With all the problems in the primary – I voted early then – and with everything going on with the Supreme Court and rulings against ballots I wanted to make sure my vote counts,” Hancock said. “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain.”
Although voting for both the village and town of Necedah occur in the same building, the town side was busier throughout the day and especially as the polls opened.
“We had lines out the door into the parking lot this morning,” said Necedah Town Clerk Susan Kosinski. “But we’ve been busy all day.”
As of 2 p.m. the town had an even split between early voting/absentee ballots and in person Election Day voters, with 518 of each. Kosinski said the town had already processed all of the ballots received, thanks in part to a new machine they bought before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We used to be last to get the results in, now we’ll probably be first,” Kosinski said. “It used to take hours running them through at night, now it’s excellent, we’ve already processed all the early ballots.”
Kosinski said she was expecting around 1,500 votes in the town total by the time polls close, which would be an extremely high rate of turnout. On Election Day morning the town had 1,492 registered voters and Kosinski said a “boatload of new registers” are coming in, with about 42 same day registrations as of the afternoon.
“I’ve been doing this 19 years, I know what the presidential election is like,” Kosinski said. “We always know there is going to be good turnout, we’re a very good voting community.”
In the village of Necedah, the polls were visibly less busy than in the town, as the village has less than half of the residents as the town, but Village Administrator Roger Herried and Deputy Clerk Cheryl Steen said turnout has been impressive.
“We had about a voter a minute to start,” Steen said.
After the initial rush as the polls opened, Herried said things slowed down, with a “steady flow” of voters but rarely any lines.
The village had about 186 combined early vote and absentee ballots, with all of the received ballots already processed by 2:30 p.m. Herried said that like other polling locations, the village was experience “a lot of same day voter registration.”
In New Lisbon there were no lines in the early afternoon as a sporadic stream of voters rolled through the polling site.
New Lisbon Clerk Lisa Vinz echoed Kropiwka’s assessment of the Election Day crowds, with turnout highest in the morning and then a “steady” turnout of voters throughout the day.
According to Vinz, many voters in New Lisbon took advantage of absentee or early in person voting, with about 200 ballots coming through those processes. The city held early voting from Oct. 20-30.
“Compared to 2016 we’re up 166%” Vinz said of the combined early and absentee vote totals. “We had 73 in 2016, and about 200 this year.”
Vinz said all of the absentee and early ballots received had already been processed, and the city would have all results reported to the county clerk when polls close.
Of the 429 votes cast by 1:30 p.m. 229 of the voters showed up on Election Day. According to Vinz, New Lisbon had 732 registered voters at the start of the day, with several more registering and voting same day.
Voter Pam Magers said she was impressed with the “wonderful” voting setup in New Lisbon. Like Hancock, she voted in person out of caution.
“It’s what I prefer, I’m here, and I wanted to make sure it’s counted,” Magers said.
As for tonight, Magers said she plans to get some sleep rather than watch results.
“I’m not staying up, it looks like there are states that will take a while,” Magers said. “We probably won’t even know tomorrow.”
