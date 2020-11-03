Juneau County voters turn out in high numbers on Election Day

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We used to be last to get the results in, now we’ll probably be first,” Kosinski said. “It used to take hours running them through at night, now it’s excellent, we’ve already processed all the early ballots.”

Kosinski said she was expecting around 1,500 votes in the town total by the time polls close, which would be an extremely high rate of turnout. On Election Day morning the town had 1,492 registered voters and Kosinski said a “boatload of new registers” are coming in, with about 42 same day registrations as of the afternoon.

“I’ve been doing this 19 years, I know what the presidential election is like,” Kosinski said. “We always know there is going to be good turnout, we’re a very good voting community.”

In the village of Necedah, the polls were visibly less busy than in the town, as the village has less than half of the residents as the town, but Village Administrator Roger Herried and Deputy Clerk Cheryl Steen said turnout has been impressive.

“We had about a voter a minute to start,” Steen said.

After the initial rush as the polls opened, Herried said things slowed down, with a “steady flow” of voters but rarely any lines.