Juneau County welcomes first baby of 2021

The first Juneau County baby of 2021 was born just after midnight New Year’s Day, one of the earliest New Year’s births the county has had since Mile Bluff Medical Center opened.

Quinn Aurora Dederich was born at 12:02 a.m. Jan. 1 to parents Amanda and James Dederich. Quinn weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21.25 inches long. Amanda Dederich is Juneau County’s public health officer.

The couple was due Dec. 31. They say they originally thought they were going to have one of the last babies of 2020, but plans changed quickly.

“I came into the Birth Center for observation on Dec. 31,” said Amanda Dederich. “I was going to be sent home since labor wasn’t progressing, but then things changed quickly.”

The delivery of the baby was assisted by Mile Bluff’s certified nurse midwife Emily Walden, part of a new program at the hospital started in 2020. Amanda Dederich said having Walden’s “holistic and patient-centered approach” during the birth was “amazing.”