Juneau County welcomes first baby of 2021

The first Juneau County baby of 2021 was born just after midnight New Year’s Day, one of the earliest New Year’s births the county has had since Mile Bluff Medical Center opened.
Quinn Aurora Dederich was born at 12:02 a.m. Jan. 1 to parents Amanda and James Dederich. Quinn weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21.25 inches long. Amanda Dederich is Juneau County’s public health officer.
The couple was due Dec. 31. They say they originally thought they were going to have one of the last babies of 2020, but plans changed quickly.
“I came into the Birth Center for observation on Dec. 31,” said Amanda Dederich. “I was going to be sent home since labor wasn’t progressing, but then things changed quickly.”
The delivery of the baby was assisted by Mile Bluff’s certified nurse midwife Emily Walden, part of a new program at the hospital started in 2020. Amanda Dederich said having Walden’s “holistic and patient-centered approach” during the birth was “amazing.”
“It was nice to feel like we had a personal connection with Emily,” said James Dederich. “We could contact her whenever we had concerns and she answered our questions even in between appointments. Throughout Amanda’s pregnancy, we had access to the care we needed and it was reassuring to have a ‘big city hospital’ in a small town like Mauston.”
Quinn is the Dederich’s second child, joining a brother in the household.
As Mile Bluff’s first baby of 2021, Quinn received a VISA gift card from the medical center, a $25 savings account from the Bank of Mauston, a gift certificate for her first prescription from Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy, and one-year subscription to the Juneau County Star-Times.
The second baby of the New Year in Juneau County joined Quinn in ringing in 2021 just 48 minutes later. Thomas Stanley was born 12:50 a.m. Jan. 1, also delivered by Walden.
In nearby Tomah, Jessica Reimer and Cole Leis welcomed Remi Nicole Leis at 5:25 a.m. Jan. 1. Remi weighed six pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Like the Dederich’s, Reimer and Leis thought they were going to have one of the last births of 2020.
“I was very surprised. I thought she was going to be early,” Reimer said.
Remi is the couple’s third child, and was one of two babies born at Tomah Health on New Year’s Day.
