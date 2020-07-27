Juneau County welcomes new clerk of circuit court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lori J. Lowe was sworn in as the new Juneau County clerk of circuit court on July 2 by Judge Stacy A. Smith in the Juneau County Justice Center.

Judge Paul S. Curran appointed Lowe clerk after he and district administrator Patrick Brummond interviewed several candidates. The term became vacant by the untimely death of Patty Schluter. This term will run until December 2022.

Lowe held the position of judicial assistant for Smith. She has a great deal of court experience including working in the fields as child support manager, a paralegal, and a bailiff for the court system.

In addition to Lowe’s legal experience, she is a life-long resident of Juneau County. She graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1979. Lowe and her husband Jeff will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary this year. Their three sons graduated from New Lisbon High School as well. Lowe has also been the clerk for the town of Fountain for about four years.

Lowe is excited to take on this new challenge and looking forward to being the clerk of the circuit court for Juneau County.