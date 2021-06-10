Juneau County's Castle Rock Realty sold to long-time realtor after 38 years

In 1983 Pat Connors started Castle Rock Realty, growing the company over the next 38 years into one of the largest real estate companies in Juneau County before announcing his retirement and sale of the company to Bobbi Brandt.

“Pat is the foundation of Castle Rock Realty and his leadership is like no other,” said Brandt in a press release. “Pat founded Castle Rock Realty and with a drive to serve the community, he was able to expand into the successful realty company we know today. He established a company built on strong morals and a value of family, which is what has created our company to be full of people that are all like family.”

When Connors began considering retirement in 2019 he sold part of Castle Rock Realty to Brandt, who then bought Connors’ business portion out completely in 2020 after training with Connors for a year on leadership skills and the “behind the scenes” aspects of the company. On April 30, Brandt bought the Castle Rock Realty building at 104 W. State St., Mauston.

