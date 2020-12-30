Juneau County's top five stories of 2020

To put a wrap on a very unique year, the Star-Times is counting down the top five stories of 2020.
1. COVID-19
Schools in Juneau County closed starting March 18 in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Tony Evers on March 13 directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order mandating the closure of all public and private K-12 schools in Wisconsin, including Juneau County, according to a release from Evers’ office.
Days later Evers issued another order issuing a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people and the closing of inside dining at bars and restaurants.
Claine Clements, owner of State Street Tap in Mauston, said the rapid escalation of the situation is a shock.
“It’s not something normal or that anyone has ever dealt with here before,” Clements said.
Like many bars and restaurants, State Street Tap is hoping to remain open for take-out, though Clements questions how long only doing take-out will be sustainable.
“For a little bit it might be OK, but people don’t just have thousands of extra dollars laying around,” Clements said. “My biggest concern is trying to take care of the employees.”
The first confirmed case in Juneau County was a healthcare worker. According to a press release from the Juneau County Health Department, the unnamed healthcare worker tested positive for the virus on March 25 after identification by Mile Bluff clinicians and the Juneau County Health Department.
“Our department has been preparing for our first case,” said Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich. “Everyone in our community plays an important role in slowing the spread of COVID 19. Wash your hands often and stay home whenever possible.”
The Juneau County Board of Supervisors soon after issued a travel advisory for seasonal home owners, hoping to slow the influx of cases as the weather turned warmer and people started coming to the county for the weekends or summer.
In response to the virus, events around the county began seeing cancellations, including the Juneau County Fair, Los Dells and Wa Du Shuda.
Health officials in Juneau County confirmed the first death in the county from COVID 19 on April 12. According to Dederich, the deceased was a patient in their 90s.
As the pandemic continued, the county saw an easing of restrictions in April, but data showed residents were not social distancing.
Unacast, a location data and analytics company, compiled information from mobile phones to create a scoreboard grading every state and county in the United States on social distancing habits. Wisconsin as a whole was earning a ‘D+’ grade, and Juneau County received the same mark.
Gov. Evers safer at home order was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in April, immediately removing all restrictions. Cases in Juneau County remained relatively static for another two months before jumping rapidly.
As of June 30, Juneau County had 39 cases of COVID-19. Outbreaks soon followed at several local locations, including Kwik Trip, numerous bars and restaurants, a strip club, a campground and the Department of Human Services. By the end of July cases in the county had climbed over 100.
Schools began considering reopening plans for the start of the new school year, with many of the county’s districts deciding to open for fully in person learning five days a week and virtual options for parents uncomfortable with sending their children. Necedah School District was an exception, deciding on in person learning for children in grades 5 and under and a blended learning model for students in the higher grades.
Starting Aug. 15, New Lisbon Correctional Institution began experiencing one of the worst outbreaks in the state. The outbreak saw more than 600 cases at the prison between inmates and staff, including a single day where 294 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The Juneau County Health Department eventually split the county numbers from the prison numbers.
In November, the County Board voted against issuing an emergency declaration they had twice previously issued, against the recommendation of the Juneau County Health Department. Several area business owners argued against the emergency declaration, stating worries that the declaration would allow the Health Department to shut down businesses. Cases in the county at the time had increased to about 900, with another about 400 cases at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution.
Since the start of November cases have doubled in the county for the non-prison population. As of Dec. 29, the county has had a total of 1,811 cases and 10 deaths. The Health Department is no longer able to fully contact trace for positive cases.
2. Mauston referendum passes
Voters in the Mauston School District voted in favor of a $54.8 million referendum. The district is still in the planning stages, but recently approved a $49.8 million bridge loan to close by Dec. 31.
While the referendum passed relatively easily, about 44% of voters in the district voted against the measure. Mauston Superintendent Joel Heesch said the district plans to keep all residents involved going forward, regardless of whether they supported or disapproved of the referendum.
To pay for the referendum, residents in the Mauston School District will see an increase in their mill rate of $0.09 per $1,000 of equalized property value. The increase in mill rate means that for a $100,000 home a resident would see an increase in taxes, due to the referendum and not counting any other tax changes, of $9 per year.
As part of the referendum, the district will update Tech Ed classrooms, renovate and expand iLead Charter classrooms at the high school, improve site safety, traffic flow, and site drainage at the main campus, update Olson Middle School, build an addition to and remodel parts of Grayside Elementary School, perform capital maintenance at Lyndon Station Elementary School and each of the other schools in the district, and build a new elementary school, which would include the Mauston Montessori School, at the main campus.
Heesch said the improvements will “move our district forward for decades.”
3. Mauston places four police officers on leave after off-duty incidents, three resign
Three Mauston police officers resigned after their roles in two off-duty incidents in August. A fourth officer, who was shot in the groin during one of the incidents, is back on duty after the city completed an internal investigation.
The resignations leave Mauston, a city of less than 4,500 residents, with seven full-time officers.
Brian Raabe submitted his resignation on Oct. 30 and McKenna Huffman submitted her resignation Oct. 20. Both Raabe and Huffman were on administrative leave since an incident Aug. 8 at Randall’s Uptown Bar where they were allegedly part of a bar fight while off-duty.
According to a criminal complaint from that incident, Raabe and Huffman got into an altercation with Brent Fitzgerald, a patron at the bar. A second altercation started a short time later between several bar patrons, and Fitzgerald sustained several injuries.
After an external investigation conducted by the Sparta Police Department, Raabe was charged with misdemeanors disorderly conduct and battery. Three other individuals were charged for their roles in the fight, but Huffman was not charged.
Michael Sturek submitted his resignation Nov. 4. Sturek was on administrative leave since an off-duty incident Aug. 26 where he allegedly shot Officer Adam Noe in the groin while drunk.
According to a criminal complaint from that incident, Sturek and Noe were drinking at a residence when Sturek attempted to show some of his guns to Noe. While clearing one of the firearms, the gun went off, striking Noe. Noe was transported to La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet.
An external investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department led to charges of felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated for Sturek. Noe was not charged in the incident.
Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said Officer Noe has returned to duty after the city completed its internal investigation.
According to Reeg, the city is searching for replacements for all three officers.
4. Mauston Mayor McGuire retires after 16 years, Nielsen elected as replacement
In Mauston, voters elected Alderperson Dennis Nielsen to replace Mayor Brian McGuire. McGuire retired as mayor after 16 years of service to the city.
Nielsen defeated former Mauston School Board member Brian Fox by a count of 478 to 329. Darryl Teske will replace Nielsen in District 2, after winning as a registered write-in candidate with 12 votes.
“My wife and I, every year I ran was a joint decision, and when I took out papers in 2017 we talked about it being the last time,” McGuire said. “We both were going to be retired, and as of December we both are from full-time work. I didn’t want to be a part-time mayor. If I was going to do it, I was going to put everything into it I had, and be around more.”
McGuire was first elected to the position in 2004, fending off numerous challengers during his eight terms. He has served on the plan committee since 2002, which he said he plans to continue doing even after he is no longer mayor.
During his 16 years as mayor, McGuire spent 13 years teaching full-time. He currently substitute teaches regularly. McGuire said it is a credit to the staff at city hall and the city employees that he was able to continue teaching during his tenure as mayor.
“Our staff, Randy (Reeg), Diane (Kropiwka), Mike Zilisch, Kim Hale, all the department heads, I think we have excellent leadership there, these people have dedicated themselves to serving our community,” McGuire said. “No way could I have done that without the hard work and dedication of everyone in city hall and who worked for the city. I don’t think people realize how lucky we are here.”
When he took office McGuire said the first goal he worked towards was improving the image of the council and to increase responsiveness to citizens.
Among his accomplishments as mayor, McGuire said he is especially proud of the new public works building, the fire station, State Street station, and the improvement of roads and city streets.
With the end of his term nearing, McGuire is looking forward to passing the mayoral reins to someone new. He is supporting Council Member Dennis Nielsen in the race.
“Dennis Nielsen has a lot of passion, he gives it everything he’s got, and he’s got a lot of energy,” McGuire said. “He’s fiscally conservative, but he also realizes that sometimes to make things better you have to look at the situation. He won’t just say no, he’ll evaluate it, and if it’s a good idea he’ll spend the money, and if it’s not he’ll advocate harder against it. He’s not shy that way.”
5. Englebretson hired as New Lisbon District Administrator
New Lisbon School District hired Mauston graduate Adam Englebretson as the new superintendent, replacing outgoing superintendent Dennis Birr at the close of the 2019-2020 school year.
The New Lisbon School Board chose Englebretson after a months’ long search that saw more than 30 candidates apply during two rounds of applications.
“He was easily my personal choice,” said Birr. “He has such a good perspective on education, on leadership, he understands working with people, he has good communication skills and will be a collaborative-type person. I’m really excited he’ll be the next person taking over for New Lisbon.”
The board received 24 applicants during the first round of applications, after which a select group was interviewed by Birr, the board, a community group and staff members. The board was unable to come to terms on a contract, and opened up the interview process for a second round which saw nine applicants apply. Due to COVID-19, the three applicants chosen to interview from the second round were interviewed only by Birr and the board.
Englebretson grew up in Mauston and graduated from Mauston High School in 1997. He earned an undergraduate degree from UW-La Crosse with a double major in history and secondary education and a minor in political science. Englebretson then completed his Master’s Degree in educational leadership at UW-Milwaukee, and will finish his Doctorate in the spring of 2021.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.