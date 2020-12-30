Juneau County's top five stories of 2020

Nielsen defeated former Mauston School Board member Brian Fox by a count of 478 to 329. Darryl Teske will replace Nielsen in District 2, after winning as a registered write-in candidate with 12 votes.

“My wife and I, every year I ran was a joint decision, and when I took out papers in 2017 we talked about it being the last time,” McGuire said. “We both were going to be retired, and as of December we both are from full-time work. I didn’t want to be a part-time mayor. If I was going to do it, I was going to put everything into it I had, and be around more.”

McGuire was first elected to the position in 2004, fending off numerous challengers during his eight terms. He has served on the plan committee since 2002, which he said he plans to continue doing even after he is no longer mayor.

During his 16 years as mayor, McGuire spent 13 years teaching full-time. He currently substitute teaches regularly. McGuire said it is a credit to the staff at city hall and the city employees that he was able to continue teaching during his tenure as mayor.