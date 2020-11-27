Juneau files for summary judgment in sidewalk case

The city of Juneau filed to have a judge decide an ongoing case related to a sidewalk project instead of going to trial in January.

Jacqueline and Jeffrey Slayton, of Juneau, filed a lawsuit against the city in May 2019 in light of a reconstruction project on Downie Drive and Leonard Avenue including new curb and gutter, driveway aprons and sidewalks. Residents were assessed for the sidewalks on their property taxes, which is allowed under Wisconsin law. The city of Juneau itself has an ordinance stating that a street without sidewalks must receive them during a reconstruction project.

The Slaytons previously filed for summary judgment in their favor from a judge finding that the city did not adequately demonstrate the sidewalks would bring a benefit to them under the law. They sought to have the assessment of about $4,300 modified or overturned. The family has said that they chose the house in Juneau because it was on a cul-de-sac with no sidewalks to help their child with special needs, who knew best how to safely and independently move and live in a home space without sidewalks, and the major change brought hardship for the family. Judge Brian Pfitzinger rejected the motion in October.