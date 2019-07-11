The Juneau Common Council has filled two vacant seats with appointments at its meeting on Tuesday.
A Ward 3 seat became vacant following the death of Clarence "Butch" Chase on July 4.
John Schuster will succeed Chase in the seat and serve out the term through next spring.
Jason Buske left one of the Ward 1 seats after he moved out of the city. Paul Shanks will finish out the term through April 2021.
