Juneau follows shared funds path: Block grants to finance Hyland Street repairs

“They would have a 30-day window to get those swapped out while the ground is dug up and there is no new sidewalk to get in the way,” Hart said. “There are a lot of those lines in an older neighborhood like that.”

Special assessments for curb, gutter and driveway aprons may not be necessary.

“Right now we’ve had no discussion on that topic,” said Hart. “As of right now the plan is to use all those funds for everything that we can within that project. It all depends on the numbers. We’re going to try to keep the cost as low as possible for our residents.”

Hart said the grant funds are helpful.

“It definitely helps us get a handle on our street needs both now and into the future,” said Hart. “This is a project that we had been talking about even before the funds became available, so the money we would set aside for it can fund other projects in coming years.”

Oak Street reconstruction will likely be completed in summer of 2022.

