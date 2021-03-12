Juneau follows shared funds path: Block grants to finance Hyland Street repairs

JUNEAU — The city of Juneau is taking advantage of Community Development Block Grants to fix one of its roughest roads.
A total of $1.6 million became available through the Community Development Block Grant program that was locally administered by Dodge County as a Revolving Loan Fund. The county paid back $1.6 million to shut down the local program, which is being discontinued. The repaid total was available for up to three eligible projects, either to the county or to local municipalities
The Executive Committee proposed on Jan. 7 to share the funds with three communities on a cost-sharing basis of 20 percent reimbursement to the county of up to $720,000. The 20 percent cost-share option will help defray the default of a $288,000 loan to the then-owners of The Audubon Inn (doing business as NOLA North Grille) in Mayville.
The area projects, which are ready to go, include road and infrastructure repairs and replacements in Horicon, Beaver Dam and Juneau. In each location the population benefitting from the improvements is classified as being at least 51 percent low to moderate income.
In Juneau the funds will finance repairs and improvements to Hyland Street between East Center Street and East Oak Grove Street. Juneau’s award, which was recently approved by the state, will provide $700,000 (minus cost sharing of $140,000 to the county) for all costs.
According to Juneau clerk/treasurer Shawn Hart, MSA Professional Services made area municipalities aware of the grant funding in August of 2020. MSA, which works with many local municipalities, is handling all of the administration of the grants. To be eligible for such funding municipalities must follow strict guidelines, procedures and timelines.
Juneau city government, which has used Community Development Block Grant funding in the past, jumped at the opportunity – even to the degree of having aldermen collect surveys that had been sent to residents and not returned.
The city has negotiated CDBG guidelines in the past, with its South Main Street reconstruction completed last summer. A total of $253,000 was received.
MSA quickly determined that the Hyland Street area qualifies as low to moderate income. Juneau was informed it would receive the funding in December. A public hearing was held by the Juneau City Council on Jan. 12. Another public information meeting will be held prior to construction, with a wrap-up meeting scheduled to follow completion.
The project has not yet gone out for bids, but an early summer start date is anticipated. The project should be completed by fall.
Good news for property owners with lead service lines is that the city is hoping to use the opportunity to replace lead water service lines to houses on the street.
“They would have a 30-day window to get those swapped out while the ground is dug up and there is no new sidewalk to get in the way,” Hart said. “There are a lot of those lines in an older neighborhood like that.”
Special assessments for curb, gutter and driveway aprons may not be necessary.
“Right now we’ve had no discussion on that topic,” said Hart. “As of right now the plan is to use all those funds for everything that we can within that project. It all depends on the numbers. We’re going to try to keep the cost as low as possible for our residents.”
Hart said the grant funds are helpful.
“It definitely helps us get a handle on our street needs both now and into the future,” said Hart. “This is a project that we had been talking about even before the funds became available, so the money we would set aside for it can fund other projects in coming years.”
Oak Street reconstruction will likely be completed in summer of 2022.
DODGELAND HOLDS GRADUATION
JUNEAU -- Seniors at Dodgeland High School participated in their graduation ceremony Saturday in the school gymnasium. Even though the ceremony was held in person, social distancing and/or mask wearing were the norms. Graduates beamed with smiles, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.