Juneau man appears in court for 8th OWI charge

A 51-year-old Juneau man faces a felony charge following a traffic stop Dec. 16.

Wesley Gayan is charged with an eighth offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a felony. He could face up to 12.5 years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted.

Gayan appeared for his preliminary hearing in Dodge County Circuit Court Thursday and will have an arraignment Feb. 19. He was placed on $10,000 cash bond earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint, Gayan was pulled over on State Highway 33 near North Crystal Lake Road after a county sergeant observed a headlight that was out.

The complaint says that the sergeant observed a thick, white film on Gayan's tongue and a lip smacking noise as they spoke, reporting that Gayan's eyes were glossy and that he was rocking back and forth.

He was searched with jacket and shoes removed and no weapons or contraband were located.