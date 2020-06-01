You are the owner of this article.
Juneau man faces felony charge after fleeing from police
Dodge County Courts outside July 2018 wiscnews web only
DAILY CITIZEN FILE PHOTO

JUNEAU – A 63-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court Monday on charges of fleeing from Juneau Police Saturday.

Tracy Froehlich is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer. He could face up to 3 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Froehlich appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed him on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety. He also may not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.

According to the criminal complaint, the SUV Froehlich was driving down North Street around 9 p.m. on Saturday when an officer checked the license plate and found that it belonged to another vehicle. The vehicle stopped when pulled over, but it pulled away when the police officer approached the vehicle.

The officer followed the SUV on West North Street, to Main Street to East Center Street before the vehicle pulled into a lot in the 100 block of East Center Street. Froehlich, who had a suspended license, then allegedly entered the building and exited through a rear door.

He was found hiding under a camper in a neighboring parking lot. He was also cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while suspended and non-registration of an auto. He refused a blood test but did submit to a breathalyzer test which resulted a reading of 0.116.

A preliminary hearing will be held on July 9.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

