Charles Schultz, 66, of Juneau has been identified as the person killed in a fatal crash Friday at 9:22 a.m. on Highway 33 east of Beaver Dam in Dodge County.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a pickup truck being driven west by Jacob Anderson, 19, Jackson, crossed over the center line and collided with an eastbound SUV operated by Schultz. Anderson received minor injuries, but was transported by EMS for further medical evaluation. Schultz was not restrained in the vehicle and was found unresponsive by emergency responders trapped inside the vehicle. He was extricated through a window so life-saving attempts could be performed, but was later pronounced dead while awaiting transfer to a medical helicopter at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation, but inattentive driving due to drowsiness and lack of seat belt use are factors in the cause and seriousness of the crash, according to the sheriff's office. State Highway 33 was closed from the time of the crash until approximately 12:30 p.m. to allow for crash cleanup and the investigation.
