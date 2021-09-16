Juneau man taken into custody for 5th OWI in Juneau County

A Juneau man was arrested in Juneau County on suspected fifth offense operating while under the influence, according to police.

Sergeant Craig Morehouse of the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a press release that Esteban Agular, 42, of Juneau was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post at about 4:27 p.m. Sept. 13 for a suspected 5th OWI. Aguilar was stopped on Interstate 90/94 west near mile marker 55.

“Wisconsin State Patrol received a driving complaint on a blue Ford F150,” Morehouse said. “The vehicle was stopped and signs of impairment were observed.”

Aguilar was administered standard field sobriety tests. After the tests he was placed under arrest and taken to the Juneau County Jail, where a legal blood draw was performed. Aguilar is being held in the jail pending a court appearance.

