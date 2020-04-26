Juneau resident vows fight over sidewalk project

JUNEAU — Residents are pushing back against another sidewalk project in Juneau.
South Main Street is due to be reconstructed from Cross Street to Kindt Street for $650,000, funded by leftover community development block grant funds and money remaining from two tax increment finance districts that were closed. The project will bring new concrete, sidewalks, curb and gutter and underground infrastructure and improve the street all the way to city limits.
However, there would still be a gap in the sidewalk on the west side of South Main Street above Cross Street, which is outside the project area for the grant. There is a sidewalk on the east side, past the cemetery. City officials decided to pursue installing sidewalks there to close the gap in the area not covered by the grant, and seven households are on the hook for the costs.
Wisconsin law allows municipalities to levy special assessments on property owners for certain public improvements like sidewalks, to be paid on property taxes. The west side sidewalk is the only thing being done north of Cross Street, and once the full project is done, there will be sidewalks on both sides of Main Street from Clearview all the way to the southern city limits.
Dawn Moneyhan is one resident who will be charged for the sidewalk installation. She and her husband will have to pay just over $5,000, which can be spread out over six years. Moneyhan's property taxes are tied to her mortgage in escrow. She is worried that she won't be able to afford the extra cost of the special assessment and will lose her home.
An old tree in Moneyhan's front yard that is within the city's easement is expected to come down to make way for the sidewalk. Moneyhan is a member of the Michigan-based Little River Band of Ottawa Indians tribe, and the tree has spiritual significance for her as a place where she prays and leaves offerings.
"All of our indigenous culture is wrapped up into my little world that I created here on this piece of property, and now they're telling me they want to cut it down for a piece of concrete," Moneyhan said. "That just can't happen."
Moneyhan has reached out to her tribal council and is now exploring her options, including protection under the federal American Indian Religious Freedom Act, which Congress passed in 1978. She put together a petition with neighbor signatures. Moneyhan purchased the house from the family of Harry Nelson, who died in 2006 at the age of 103. She found the house had history, and she was able to really make a place for herself there after moving to Juneau from Milwaukee in 2007.
Moneyhan said even if the sidewalk went around the tree, she would still be charged for something she doesn't want and can't afford, and she doesn't want her neighbors to be charged for it either. Even if the sidewalk went around the tree and were installed for free, Moneyhan said she would not want the cost and work that would come with the responsibility of maintaining it.
"I don't want a sidewalk," she said. "We bought a house without a sidewalk for a reason."
Moneyhan said she will not back down and noted an ancestral connection to Pontiac, an Ottawa chief who led a resistance against the British in the Great Lakes region during the 18th century.
"They ran out my ancestors," she said. "They will not run me out."
Another resident, Cathy Lentz, said she would be find with a sidewalk she didn't have to pay for and she would adjust to it. She said the city officials are just doing their job and it's not personal, but she feels it could have been explained better and earlier.
"I don’t like the idea that I have to pay for a sidewalk," Lentz said. "That’s the bottom line."
Mayor Dan Wegener said the city elected to make the sidewalk continuous and that the sidewalk should have been installed back in the 1960s, when the area was developed more, or later when the sidewalk went in on the east side of Main Street, a failure of the past. He said the residents should be upset that the sidewalks were not installed before they purchased their homes.
Wegener said having to levy special assessments against community members is one of the toughest things a council member has to do, and it's unfortunate these residents will be assessed while others won't, but that the project is about safety and having that continuous route on both sides of the street all the way to city limits, including for future Habitat for Humanity homes. Wegener said that if the city buckled every time there were complaints about sidewalks, they would never get done.
Last year, the Slayton family sued the city of Juneau over another sidewalk project on Leonard Avenue and Downie Drive, alleging that the assessments were not done fairly and that the new sidewalk would present difficulties for their child who has special needs. A hearing is scheduled in Dodge County Circuit Court for the case on July 21.
042320-ctzn-news-spring001.jpg
042320-ctzn-news-spring002.jpg
042320-ctzn-news-spring003.jpg
042320-ctzn-news-spring004.jpg
042320-ctzn-news-spring005.jpg
042320-ctzn-news-spring006.jpg
042320-ctzn-news-spring007.jpg
042320-ctzn-news-spring008.jpg
042320-ctzn-news-spring009.jpg
042320-ctzn-news-spring010.jpg
042320-ctzn-news-spring011.jpg
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.