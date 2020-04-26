Juneau resident vows fight over sidewalk project

"I don't want a sidewalk," she said. "We bought a house without a sidewalk for a reason."

Moneyhan said she will not back down and noted an ancestral connection to Pontiac, an Ottawa chief who led a resistance against the British in the Great Lakes region during the 18th century.

"They ran out my ancestors," she said. "They will not run me out."

Another resident, Cathy Lentz, said she would be find with a sidewalk she didn't have to pay for and she would adjust to it. She said the city officials are just doing their job and it's not personal, but she feels it could have been explained better and earlier.

"I don’t like the idea that I have to pay for a sidewalk," Lentz said. "That’s the bottom line."

Mayor Dan Wegener said the city elected to make the sidewalk continuous and that the sidewalk should have been installed back in the 1960s, when the area was developed more, or later when the sidewalk went in on the east side of Main Street, a failure of the past. He said the residents should be upset that the sidewalks were not installed before they purchased their homes.