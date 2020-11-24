Juneau tax rate rises slightly: Drop in state aid the primary cause

JUNEAU – The city of Juneau approved its 2021 budget on Nov. 17, with a slight hike in expenditures, and the tax rate, from 2020.
The likely cause is a drop in state aid, which is revenue shared by the legislature with municipalities throughout the state.
“We had a loss in expenditure restraint funds,” said Juneau Clerk/Treasurer Shawn Hart. “With the expenditure restraint funds it’s based on the previous year’s budget, so if you increase it a certain percentage each year then you lose out on those funds. Our transportation aid went down about $15,000 too.”
The tax rate increased eight cents per $1,000 from the previous year to $8.83. A 100,000 house would see an increase of $8.
The total general fund budget for 2021 is 2.23 million which is a decrease from previous year of $873.
Tax levy for 2021 is $955,210 an increase of $10,200. The increase is due primarily to a hike in debt and interest payments related to tax increment financing in the new industrial park. Approximately $6,000 was borrowed for improvements in Tax Incremental District 4 in 2019.
“Next year is the first year we actually realize a principal payment on that debt.” Hart said.
No members of the public attended the budget hearing.
“We’re definitely pleased with the budget and how it turned out, with only a minor increase in the levy,” Hart said.
A road project was approved (on Highland and Oak streets) contingent on financing and possible grant money.
“That’s pretty much based on us financing and obtaining some Community Development Block Grants we’re looking at receiving,” said Hart. “As of right now that’s the only major project we’re anticipating in 2021.”
Mayor Daniel Wegener, who was traveling, was not available for comment.
