Juneau tax rate rises slightly: Drop in state aid the primary cause

JUNEAU – The city of Juneau approved its 2021 budget on Nov. 17, with a slight hike in expenditures, and the tax rate, from 2020.

The likely cause is a drop in state aid, which is revenue shared by the legislature with municipalities throughout the state.

“We had a loss in expenditure restraint funds,” said Juneau Clerk/Treasurer Shawn Hart. “With the expenditure restraint funds it’s based on the previous year’s budget, so if you increase it a certain percentage each year then you lose out on those funds. Our transportation aid went down about $15,000 too.”

The tax rate increased eight cents per $1,000 from the previous year to $8.83. A 100,000 house would see an increase of $8.

The total general fund budget for 2021 is 2.23 million which is a decrease from previous year of $873.

Tax levy for 2021 is $955,210 an increase of $10,200. The increase is due primarily to a hike in debt and interest payments related to tax increment financing in the new industrial park. Approximately $6,000 was borrowed for improvements in Tax Incremental District 4 in 2019.

“Next year is the first year we actually realize a principal payment on that debt.” Hart said.