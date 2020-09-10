Juneau to list old city hall for sale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Juneau is settled into its new city hall and prepared to sell its old one.

The Common Council approved listing the property of the old city hall, 150 Miller St., for sale this week. City Clerk Shawn Hart said the property will be listed with Jones Auction and Realty Service LLC. The city has not agreed on a price for the property yet.

Juneau moved into its new city hall, 405 Jewel St. and across the street from the library, over the summer after purchasing the building from Farmers & Merchants Bank last winter for $165,000 and pursuing remodeling with Kamps Building & Remodeling. Farmers & Merchants Bank was moving to its new location on the south side of town at 198 S. Western Ave.

Juneau moved into its old city hall, a former law office, in the 1980s and the space was cramped for public meetings, not fully accessible to people with disabilities and it was in need of repairs. City officials decided it was more cost-effective to move to a new building rather than fix the old one.

The council chambers at the new city hall is more spacious for council members, city officials and members of the public to attend meetings. The old bank also had space for elements like a conference room, more offices and a single-use restroom.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.