Juneau to receive block grant funds for street project

The city of Juneau will receive funds from a block grant program drawing to a close to help complete a street project.

Dodge County recently designated $1.6 million from the community development block grant program, also called the revolving loan fund, for Juneau, Beaver Dam and Horicon. The program, which uses federal funds administered by the state, is being liquidated.

Juneau will net $560,000 to help cover a total reconstruction of Hyland Street from East Oak Grove Street to East Center Street, including pavement, sewer, water and storm infrastructure, curb and gutter and sidewalks. The full project cost is estimated to be $1 million. The project qualified following an income survey of residents in the project area to determine it would benefit those with low to moderate incomes. The city of Juneau used its own community development block grant funds for a project last year on South Main Street.

Of the $700,000 designated for Juneau, $140,000 will go back to the county, or 20 percent, to help cover the default of a loan the county gave out of the fund to the previous owners of the Audubon Inn in Mayville.

The Common Council approved $34,200 for MSA to provide initial professional services for the project. City Clerk Shawn Hart said there is no project schedule at this time.