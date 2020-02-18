Juneau to reconstruct South Main Street

JUNEAU — A major street in Juneau will be reconstructed.

The project, expected this summer, will reconstruct South Main Street from Cross Street to Kindt Street, or just to the city limits. The street will be fully updated with sidewalks, driveway aprons, curb and gutter and new storm sewer infrastructure. The reconstruction will convert South Main from a rural-style road to an urban one.

The $650,000 project will be covered by leftover community development block grant funding and money available from tax increment finance districts.

The city will not need to borrow any money for the reconstruction project or pay anything back.

“I think it’s very fortunate that the numbers fell into play here” to cover the entire cost of the project,” said Mayor Dan Wegener.

Last Tuesday, Juneau also hired Kamps Building and Remodeling of Beaver Dam to renovate the city’s upcoming new city hall in the former Farmers and Merchants Bank on Jewel Street.

The city bought the building from the bank for $165,000 late last year and expects to move in later this year.

The current Miller Street city hall is seen as cramped, inaccessible and outdated, with repairs proving too costly. Kamps was hired to complete the remodeling work for no more than roughly $100,000.

