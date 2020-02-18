You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Juneau to reconstruct South Main Street
0 comments
alert top story

Juneau to reconstruct South Main Street

{{featured_button_text}}
BDCFILE Juneau City Hall
Ben Rueter | Beaver Dam Daily Citizen

JUNEAU — A major street in Juneau will be reconstructed.

The project, expected this summer, will reconstruct South Main Street from Cross Street to Kindt Street, or just to the city limits. The street will be fully updated with sidewalks, driveway aprons, curb and gutter and new storm sewer infrastructure. The reconstruction will convert South Main from a rural-style road to an urban one.

The $650,000 project will be covered by leftover community development block grant funding and money available from tax increment finance districts.

The city will not need to borrow any money for the reconstruction project or pay anything back.

“I think it’s very fortunate that the numbers fell into play here” to cover the entire cost of the project,” said Mayor Dan Wegener.

Last Tuesday, Juneau also hired Kamps Building and Remodeling of Beaver Dam to renovate the city’s upcoming new city hall in the former Farmers and Merchants Bank on Jewel Street.

The city bought the building from the bank for $165,000 late last year and expects to move in later this year.

The current Miller Street city hall is seen as cramped, inaccessible and outdated, with repairs proving too costly. Kamps was hired to complete the remodeling work for no more than roughly $100,000.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News