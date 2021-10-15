Juneau United Methodist Church celebrates 175 years: Congregation shares message of hope

COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of a weekly Bible study group, although a prayer group has recently arisen to focus on the joys and concerns of parish members and the world around them. Parish members social distance if they have not had the vaccine. Those who have been vaccinated or have had COVID still follow social distancing guidelines and sanitize their hands to protect others.

Like all churches, COVID has impacted numbers of attendees. Dymond is looking forward to seeing more people in the future, and in continuing to welcome new members to all three of her churches. Recruiting members is not the top priority, however.

“If we could increase our numbers that would be great,” she said. “But the first priority is increasing the spirit of those who are here. I encourage them to share their faith with others. After all, it’s a crazy world out there, and people need something to offer them hope. If we can have a bunch of little evangelists around sharing God’s love, that has got to help. We’re here to offer that love of God that many people may not have experienced before.”

The parish invites all to continue its anniversary celebration through its Sunday services, Sunday school, fellowship and community activities. Sunday services are held in Horicon at 8:30 a.m., in Juneau at 9:30 a.m. and in Lowell at 10:45 a.m.

For more information visit the church website at scmofwi.org, call Dymond at 920 296-8436 or email renaethepastor@gmail.com.

