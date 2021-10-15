Juneau United Methodist Church celebrates 175 years: Congregation shares message of hope

JUNEAU — It was before Wisconsin became a state, when white settlers started establishing communities throughout the region, a group of pioneers started a church in Juneau.
Now, 175 years later, Juneau United Methodist Church continues to build a community.
“It is an amazing feat,” said the Rev. Renae Dymond.
She has been pastor in the area for the past three years and said the church continues to change with the times.
“New programs have started, with new things to do along the way,” said Dymond. “We’ve held contemporary services with modern music, and they have been well received. We have church members who say they want to do more, so we started a mission and outreach team called MORE (Mission Out-Reach Experience). They just feel motivated not only to serve fellow parishioners but also the communities we’re in.”
“God didn’t put us here to complain. He put us here to do things,” she said. “When it stirs our hearts so much that we’re frustrated, that’s God saying, ‘Do something.’”
Juneau United Methodist Church, a partner in the Shared Covenant Ministries of Horicon Emmanuel United Methodist and Lowell United Methodist Churches, began in 1846. At that time B. Blackburn, Wm. Harrison and A. Harrison joined a Methodist class at a “Mr. Ward’s House.”
“That proved to be the seed of the church body of Methodists in Juneau leaving a legacy of faith in God,” Dymond said. “As the congregation grew, new locations followed to accommodate that growth.”
The church body began meeting in the Dodge County Courthouse for services and in September, 1867, a church building was dedicated at 127 E. Oak Grove St. Around 1968 this building became home for the Juneau Public Library for 25 years. It now houses the Dodge Centre Historical Society Museum).
The current location at 127 E. Oak Grove St. (built in 1919) was adopted when the Evangelical United Brethren Church and the Methodist Church denominations merged to become the United Methodist Church in 1968. For many years the Methodist Churches in Juneau and Lowell shared a pastor. In 2005, the Juneau and Lowell United Methodist Churches and Horicon Emmanuel United Methodist Church became the Shared Covenant Ministries of Horicon Emmanuel, Lowell and Juneau United Methodist Churches.
The Juneau church retains many of its historic features, including stained glass windows, ornate pews, antique lighting and more. The basement level is home to church suppers, craft fairs and other gatherings.
Each church has roughly 30 members, and community outreach continually grows to attract more.
“As in the beginning days of the Methodist Church, members still continue to take pride in giving their time, talents and dollars to serve others in the community,” said Dymond.
COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of a weekly Bible study group, although a prayer group has recently arisen to focus on the joys and concerns of parish members and the world around them. Parish members social distance if they have not had the vaccine. Those who have been vaccinated or have had COVID still follow social distancing guidelines and sanitize their hands to protect others.
Like all churches, COVID has impacted numbers of attendees. Dymond is looking forward to seeing more people in the future, and in continuing to welcome new members to all three of her churches. Recruiting members is not the top priority, however.
“If we could increase our numbers that would be great,” she said. “But the first priority is increasing the spirit of those who are here. I encourage them to share their faith with others. After all, it’s a crazy world out there, and people need something to offer them hope. If we can have a bunch of little evangelists around sharing God’s love, that has got to help. We’re here to offer that love of God that many people may not have experienced before.”
The parish invites all to continue its anniversary celebration through its Sunday services, Sunday school, fellowship and community activities. Sunday services are held in Horicon at 8:30 a.m., in Juneau at 9:30 a.m. and in Lowell at 10:45 a.m.
For more information visit the church website at scmofwi.org, call Dymond at 920 296-8436 or email renaethepastor@gmail.com.