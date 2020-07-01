Juneau water rates increase for first time in 13 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—For the first time in 13 years, the Juneau Utility Commission will increase water rates in the city.

Starting today, water bills for average residential customers will increase by 13.22 percent or, $4.35 a month, according to an order the Public Service Commission issued Monday.

Average residential customers currently paying $32.90 monthly for 3,000 gallons of water will pay $37.25 under the new rates, which will be reflected in bills received in August.

Rates for multi-family, commercial, industrial and public entity customers will increase between 14.7 percent and 34.9 percent depending on category and usage. The PSC sets rates partly based on the cost of serving particular customer categories.

While it’s not unheard for water utilities the size of Juneau to go a decade without any rate increase, Juneau has gone one better by keeping rates stable while continuing to replace water mains, rehabilitating two of the city’s three wells and is currently repainting the water tower, said Alice Gentz, utility accountant.

“We do have cash funds set aside that will cover a large portion of that (water tower) project,” which can cost $80,000 or more, Gentz wrote in an email.