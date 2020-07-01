Juneau water rates increase for first time in 13 years

MADISON—For the first time in 13 years, the Juneau Utility Commission will increase water rates in the city.
Starting today, water bills for average residential customers will increase by 13.22 percent or, $4.35 a month, according to an order the Public Service Commission issued Monday.
Average residential customers currently paying $32.90 monthly for 3,000 gallons of water will pay $37.25 under the new rates, which will be reflected in bills received in August.
Rates for multi-family, commercial, industrial and public entity customers will increase between 14.7 percent and 34.9 percent depending on category and usage. The PSC sets rates partly based on the cost of serving particular customer categories.
While it’s not unheard for water utilities the size of Juneau to go a decade without any rate increase, Juneau has gone one better by keeping rates stable while continuing to replace water mains, rehabilitating two of the city’s three wells and is currently repainting the water tower, said Alice Gentz, utility accountant.
“We do have cash funds set aside that will cover a large portion of that (water tower) project,” which can cost $80,000 or more, Gentz wrote in an email.
Large capital projects usually require utilities to borrow the funds, typically using long-term, low-interest state loans, and raise their rates to pay off the loans. Instead, Juneau has funded its capital projects from its existing revenues and forgone a rate increase since late 2003.
Gentz explained:
“The water utility is a relatively low-maintenance utility, versus our wastewater utility. Our employees work in both departments. There is much more labor spent in the wastewater department, so water labor costs are not too high. We treat the water with chemicals, which are not too costly, though costs continue to raise,” she wrote.
After 13 years, inflation was the main driver for the higher rate request filed with the PSC in November.
The utility’s auditors recommended seeking a rate increase after watching the utility’s rate of return fall in recent years.
“The idea being that we have enough revenue to maintain or replace our infrastructure as needed,” Gentz wrote.
The utility sought an 11.6 percent overall rate increase based on a 4.25 percent return on the net value of its assets. The requested rates would have increased annual revenue by $59,541.
The PSC didn’t believe that was enough and recommended a 15.79 percent overall increase based on its current benchmark of a 4.9 percent rate of return. The higher rate of return boosts annual revenue by $75,927, according to the PSC rate order.
The PSC provided the recommended higher earnings data to the utility prior to the June 17 public hearing and the city did not object.
This year, the rate of return was projected at 2.42 percent yielding a $74,040 in net income, which the PSC found inadequate for the utility’s long-term financial viability.
The new rates will boost annual revenue from $518,446 to $594,373 and nearly double the net operating income to $149,967, according to the rate order.
With the utility’s finances reset for higher earnings, it now remains to be seen if Juneau can operate another 13 years on existing rates.
