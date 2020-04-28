Juneau woman accused of driving intoxicated while naked

A Juneau woman was naked when she was pulled over for unusual driving this weekend, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The office reports that a deputy was on patrol around 2 a.m. Saturday when he saw a car going 30 miles under the speed limit while driving south on I-41 in the town of Addison. The deputy stopped the car after it drove in and out of the ditch and started traveling down the middle of the interstate.
When the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed that the driver was naked. A male passenger was slouched down in the front seat. The deputy ordered the passenger to show his hands and he did so while holding a marijuana pipe. The deputy believed both the driver and passenger were under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
According to the sheriff's office, the unidentified driver said she left her house in Juneau to bring the passenger to his home, also in Juneau, and had not thought to put clothes on. She also said she was doing it for the thrill. The woman was not sure where she was at the time of the stop.
The deputy found a sweatshirt for the driver to wear as he conducted field sobriety tests. The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The passenger was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
During the investigation of the first incident on Saturday, police received a report of a vehicle that had struck several construction barrels. Another deputy stopped the vehicle on I-41 and a Fond du Lac man was arrested for third offense operating while intoxicated and possession of fentanyl, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
A Neosho man was arrested on Sunday for second offense operating while intoxicated and possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia following a crash with a minor in the car in the town of Erin. The suspect was believed to be suffering from an opiate overdose at the time of the crash. There were no major injuries.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.