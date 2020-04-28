Juneau woman accused of driving intoxicated while naked

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Juneau woman was naked when she was pulled over for unusual driving this weekend, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The office reports that a deputy was on patrol around 2 a.m. Saturday when he saw a car going 30 miles under the speed limit while driving south on I-41 in the town of Addison. The deputy stopped the car after it drove in and out of the ditch and started traveling down the middle of the interstate.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed that the driver was naked. A male passenger was slouched down in the front seat. The deputy ordered the passenger to show his hands and he did so while holding a marijuana pipe. The deputy believed both the driver and passenger were under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to the sheriff's office, the unidentified driver said she left her house in Juneau to bring the passenger to his home, also in Juneau, and had not thought to put clothes on. She also said she was doing it for the thrill. The woman was not sure where she was at the time of the stop.

The deputy found a sweatshirt for the driver to wear as he conducted field sobriety tests. The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The passenger was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.