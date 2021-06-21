Juneau woman dies in town of Ashippun crash

TOWN OF ASHIPPUN – A 45-year-old Juneau woman died at scene of a two-vehicle accident in the town of Ashippun on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office received 911 calls reporting a pickup truck and semi crash at the intersection of Highway 67 and town road MM about 2.5 miles south of Neosho.

Initial investigation showed that a Ford F350 pickup truck was westbound on town Road MM, failed to stop at a stop sign, and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer. The vehicles then entered the ditch and struck a power pole with lives wires, which fell on top of both vehicles. There may have been some power outages in the area due to this.

The Juneau woman was the driver and only occupant of the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the semi were uninjured. They were 21 and 22 year old men from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Failing to stop at a stop sign was a primary factor in the fatality, according to the release.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Western Lakes EMS, Ashippun Fire Department, the sheriff’s office crash investigation team, chaplains from the sheriff’s office, Dodge County Emergency Management, Dodge County Highway Department, DCERT, and WE Energies.