Members of the U.S. Marine Corps are known for being tough as nails. But few are made like Charlie Brady.
Brady, 95, has survived five near-death experiences, including military service injuries, bouts with cancer, an automobile accident that burned parts of his face, the devastating loss of siblings and two divorces. He lived through World War II, watching close friends killed in action.
When asked how he’s survived it all, he quickly points upward and says, “He don’t want me yet.”
Perhaps its Brady’s giving spirit or his drive to help others that keeps him going. Brady, a talented woodworker, recently donated a large Packer helmet he designed to the Columbus Family Restaurant. With help from his wife, Vicki, who paints the designs, Brady works meticulously on each one. Along with football helmets, Brady has designed super heroes, cartoon characters, WWE wrestlers and other models. He also builds wooden benches and tractor replicas.
A recent health scare landed Brady in the hospital, but he plans to pick up his woodworking tools again soon. He recently completed another Packer helmet and a San Francisco 49ers replica. While he sells most of his wood creations, he donates plenty to family, friends, and local businesses.
“We’ve been together for more than 42 years and he’s been doing his woodworking ever since I’ve known him,” Vicki Brady said. “He just loves doing it.”
To start a new project, Brady often takes a photo, draws the image freehand on a cutting board, and cuts it out with a jigsaw and files off the rough edges. Vicki paints the lines and adds additional colors.
“We started doing this as a hobby together,” Vicki said.
In addition, Brady and his wife donate stuffed animals through the Toys for Tots program. Every holiday season, the Bradys get bags of toys sent to them from veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps. Brady believes it’s the Marine way to keep giving back to the community.
On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, Brady spoke to students at Beaver Dam High School. He recited a poem he’s had since World War II. The poem asks God to let all warfare cease and let people enjoy the happiness of peace and goodwill.
“They’ve asked me the past three years to come back and recite my poem,” Brady said.
It’s not difficult to tell Brady is a proud service veteran. He displays a large Marine Corps flag, along with an American flag, outside his home in Juneau. His clothes often sport the U.S.M.C. logo. A framed plaque, a gift from Vicki, is displayed in the couple’s living room that reads: “Never underestimate an old man … who is also a Marine.”
On Monday, Brady wore a red Marine T-shirt with a long cross necklace dangling from his neck. He’s also proud of his deep Christian faith. He’s leaned on that plenty of times to get him through 95 turbulent years.
Brushes with death
Brady has never been one to say no or back down from a challenge.
Looking to follow the path of his older brothers, Brady implored his parents to let him join the Army in 1939. One problem: Brady was only 15. His mother and stepfather refused to sign documents allowing him to serve. Growing up on a dairy farm near Mason City, Iowa, his parents needed him to help run the farm.
“I told them, ‘If you don’t sign for me, I’ll leave home and find another person who will,’” Brady said.
His brothers served in the Army and Air Force. Both were killed in action during World War II. Another brother (Brady was one of 15 children in his family), survived two plane crashes serving in Europe only to be murdered in Chicago years later under suspicious circumstances.
Brady’s parents relented and allowed him to join the Army. He was trained at South Camp Hood, Texas, also known as the “Killers College,” where soldiers learned how to survive on the battlefield. It was in training where he met Audie Murphy, an actor who starred in “To Hell and Back,” and several Western films.
“When I go to Washington, D.C., I visit his grave,” Brady said. “I say, ‘Howdie, and I’m proud to be one of your friends.”
In 1940, Brady was shipped to Yap Island.
“I was a driver on an M18 Hellcat and the (Japanese) got us with a direct hit,” Brady said. “I didn’t know nothing until I ended up in the Balboa Hospital in San Diego.”
Brady met his first wife, a Naval nurse, while recovering in San Diego. The couple had two children together.
Brady received a medical discharge from the Army in 1941, but he wasn’t done. Japanese forces had attacked Pearl Harbor, sending America to war. He needed to join the fight.
“A buddy and I signed up to the Marine Corps right after Pearl Harbor,” Brady said. “I was a guard on one of the battleships in the Pacific.”
Brady tears up thinking about all the men who never got to leave that ship.
One interesting life
Since his service ended in 1948, Brady has lived a life that could make for a fine feature film. He’s lived in several states, owned businesses, worked in law enforcement and operated a farm. In California, he spent time as a special investigator looking into airplane crashes. He was a metro police officer in Las Vegas for a few years.
In the 1960s, he married a second time and moved to Chicago. He had two more children and opened Brady Heating Company. As a side business, he ran Doolittle Tap, a neighborhood bar.
“One night I got a phone call from the police that my bartender was shot during a holdup,” Brady said. “I had just left a half-hour before that and lived about three blocks away. I rushed back but he was pronounced dead.”
Brady was born a daredevil. After nearly getting killed in the Army, Brady has survived a gas tank explosion while welding, getting bucked off a horse (he was riding without a saddle), two emergency plane landings in Oklahoma and Florida, respectively, a van engulfed in flames in Wyoming and, in the past decade, a bout with cancer. He said he’s endured more than 300 stitches in his face since 2008 and he’s been through 33 radiation treatments.
In 2015, the Department of Veterans Affairs shared Brady’s life story through his words.
“Pain don’t bother me, but I do get tired of it,” Brady told the VA. “I’m not the type of guy to give up, though.”
