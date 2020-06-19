Juneteenth celebration held in Beaver Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A celebration for Juneteenth was held on Friday at Smythe Park in Beaver Dam to commemorate the day the last slaves in the United States learned of their freedom.

“We asked around and never heard of anything like this so the four of us who are organizing the Black Lives Matter movement thought it would be an amazing celebration,” said Frenice Rollins, who is one of the organizers.

The group, known as All of us for us, began with protests on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Spring Street on June 3 and has since organized a march and now the Juneteenth celebration.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the enslaved in Texas were freed following the Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863.

“With everything going on, it is important for the community to have something like this celebrating black people gaining their freedom, but it really is something we are still trying to gain at the same time," Rollins said.

Rollins said demonstrations will continue and they plan be included as part of a non-profit organization in the future.