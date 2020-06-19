Juneteenth celebration held in Beaver Dam

A celebration for Juneteenth was held on Friday at Smythe Park in Beaver Dam to commemorate the day the last slaves in the United States learned of their freedom.
“We asked around and never heard of anything like this so the four of us who are organizing the Black Lives Matter movement thought it would be an amazing celebration,” said Frenice Rollins, who is one of the organizers.
The group, known as All of us for us, began with protests on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Spring Street on June 3 and has since organized a march and now the Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the enslaved in Texas were freed following the Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863.
“With everything going on, it is important for the community to have something like this celebrating black people gaining their freedom, but it really is something we are still trying to gain at the same time," Rollins said.
Rollins said demonstrations will continue and they plan be included as part of a non-profit organization in the future.
Those in attendance on Friday were able to enter a basketball tournament, enjoy a meal with Shop FM deejaying the event. Children were able to go to a beading station, face painting or play bean bags.
A candlelight vigil was planned as well for Joshua Simon Jr. A 13-year-old from Beaver Dam who died by suicide June 9.
Rollins said the community response has been mostly supportive.
“I plan on fighting until I won’t have to have a conversation with my son about how he is different,” Rollins said. “My son deserves not to feel different.”
Fellow organizer Kaci Al-Saadi said there are many forms of racism and as a child in Beaver Dam she experienced children thinking that she looked different and being looked over when trying out for sports teams.
“There would be times when I’d get bullied, and the kids who bullied me would not get into trouble, but if I would say something then I would,” Al-Saadi said.
The Black Lives Matter movement does not mean that only black lives matter, Al-Saadi said.
“Our movement of Black Lives Matter is for everyone,” Al-Saadi said. “We are fighting for equality and justice. It is All Lives Matter, but all lives can’t matter until black lives matter too.”
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
