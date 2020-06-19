Junior's Locker established in memory of Beaver Dam teen

Garcia-Henkes said she is pleased that Beaver Dam Youth Football, Beaver Dam Middle School Football, Beaver Dam High School Football and the athletic director have all gotten behind the program.

“All of the coaches from all the levels came to Junior’s funeral and his team that he’s been playing with since third grade all walked in together,” she said. “They retired Junior’s number 63 and the school district shadow-boxed it and gave it to his family which was so wonderful.”

Beaver Dam Middle School football coach Jason Mitchell said Simon had a kind heart, great work ethic and was a pleasure to coach.

“Anytime you lose a teammate, friend or player everyone has a hard time wrapping their head around what happened, especially at such a young age,” he said. “I am proud of how the Beaver Dam football family came together during such a difficult time, not just at the middle school level but Coach (Kurt) Gruenewald at the youth program and Coach (Brock) Linde, the new varsity head coach at the high school. We hope that if anything positive can come out of this, its that the kids know we are there for them on and off the field. Junior will be greatly missed.”

The organizers of Junior’s Locker wish to help other kids strive in sports as well as stay mentally healthy.