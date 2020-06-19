Junior's Locker established in memory of Beaver Dam teen

An organization is being established to commemorate the young life of a Beaver Dam Middle School student and football player.
Joshua “Junior” Simon Jr. died by suicide June 9 at the age of 13, losing his battle with depression.
Simon grew up in Beaver Dam, attended Jefferson and Prairie View Elementary Schools and just completed seventh grade. He was the son of Joshua “Jay” Simon Sr. and Esther Callies.
Nikki Garcia-Henke, a friend of the family, and Renee Risse, Junior’s aunt, have co-founded Junior’s Locker in memory of the teenager.
“He was such a sweet soul and this has devastated the whole family, but they want nothing more than to keep his memory alive,” said Garcia-Henke.
She said Simon “lived and breathed” football from the time he started playing in third grade. Garcia-Henke’s son is a couple years older than Simon and he regularly handed down his sports equipment to the young man.
“That was really meaningful to Junior and his family, who sometimes were in financial hardship, so we wanted to keep something like that going in Junior’s memory,” she said.
Junior’s Locker will provide gently used or new football gear to those in need and will also sponsor football fees.
Garcia-Henkes said she is pleased that Beaver Dam Youth Football, Beaver Dam Middle School Football, Beaver Dam High School Football and the athletic director have all gotten behind the program.
“All of the coaches from all the levels came to Junior’s funeral and his team that he’s been playing with since third grade all walked in together,” she said. “They retired Junior’s number 63 and the school district shadow-boxed it and gave it to his family which was so wonderful.”
Beaver Dam Middle School football coach Jason Mitchell said Simon had a kind heart, great work ethic and was a pleasure to coach.
“Anytime you lose a teammate, friend or player everyone has a hard time wrapping their head around what happened, especially at such a young age,” he said. “I am proud of how the Beaver Dam football family came together during such a difficult time, not just at the middle school level but Coach (Kurt) Gruenewald at the youth program and Coach (Brock) Linde, the new varsity head coach at the high school. We hope that if anything positive can come out of this, its that the kids know we are there for them on and off the field. Junior will be greatly missed.”
The organizers of Junior’s Locker wish to help other kids strive in sports as well as stay mentally healthy.
Those who wish to drop-off of items, such as cleats, girdles, compression shorts/shirts and large duffle bags, can do so Wednesday at Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., from 2-6 p.m. Monetary donations to Junior’s Locker can be made at Horicon Bank.
Families of 3rd-12th grade students in need who wish to receive some of the donated equipment or to have their child’s football fees sponsored should email the organization at juniorslocker@gmail.com or send a message on the Facebook memorial page “Long Live Junior.”
“He loved his teammates so much. We wanted to do something extra special that will continue on forever in Junior’s name. Our hope that his teammates as adults will take on this program.
"We also really want to get the word out there and bring awareness of mental health and suicide issues to Beaver Dam. It’s OK to not be OK, and it’s OK to need help and to seek help. We want people to know they’re never alone," she said.
Editor's Note: Daily Citizen Reporter Kelly Simon is not related to Joshua Simon Jr.
