Jurors hear closing arguments in Columbia County homicide trial

The murder trial of Mark Bringe is expected to finish soon with jurors deliberating following closing arguments.
Mark Bringe, 73, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court in 2018 with felony first-degree murder in the 1988 death of his wife Lori Bringe. Her body was found on Friday, Aug. 19 in a wooded area near her home in rural Poynette with two guns nearby, and she died following a gunshot wound to the head.
Prosecutors allege Bringe knew about an affair his wife was having with a man in Michigan and shot her in the head following a bad car ride home from her workplace. The defense pushed back on the claim that Mark knew of the affair and alleges Lori, who was in an unhappy marriage, killed herself after her boyfriend called things off with her the day before.
Lori was apparently planning to leave Mark and move to Michigan, according to testimony.
"It could only have been Mark Bringe," said Nathaniel Adamson, an assistant district attorney with the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
He acknowledged that the state's case is based on a lot of circumstantial evidence, but he said that the different pieces of circumstantial come together strongly.
"I don't want to hear anything about no evidence," Adamson said.
Adamson said that Mark got violent and boisterous about seeing infidelity on TV and made a comment about how he wouldn't let his wife be a slut. He said that while Mark and Lori didn't even look like friends to one witness, Lori's relationship with Jack Somers, the man in Michigan, was more than just a flippant affair or one-night stand. Evidence introduced at the trial included loving, emotional letters Jack sent to Lori.
Adamson said Lori was clearly planning for the future, whether she was making voluntary contributions to her savings or having a change of clothes hanging in the bathroom.
According to prosecutors, Mark stopped working that day at 2:45 p.m., left to get Lori from work at Wisconsin Power and Light in Madison, and got there around 3:30 p.m. A witness in the area testified to hearing a gunshot around 4 p.m. that day, and Adamson said the timing of the commute lines up.
Adamson said that statements by Mark and the Bringe's children, Avice Petroshus and Galen Bringe, have varied significantly over the years, making them not credible. Avice and Galen were 8 and 6 at the time. They said during the trial they believe their father is innocent, and testified that they were with their father in the garage area when they heard the gunshot.
Adamson said Avice and Galen are experiencing a traumatic memory and he wasn't trying to say they were lying to protect their father, but he said that the story about when they first heard the shot has changed from 1988 to now. He said Mark's own story shifted from him hearing the gunshot as he was going to return books to the library to him being with his children. The defense said Avice and Galen have always been consistent about being with their father.
"I believe this is what they believe," Adamson said.
Adamson denied that financial or medical issues played a role. He said Mark did not want to find Lori's body first when searching with his father-in-law, indicating that he already knew she was dead and where the body was. He said the way Lori was shot was not a standard suicide down to the angle of the gunshot, and that the way blood and gun components at the scene did not indicate she shot herself.
Adamson told jurors Mark forged documents and made untrue statements following Lori's death to create an alibi, received a "windfall" of roughly $56,000 and worked to manipulate information and his own children.
Adamson asked jurors to use "common sense."
Bringe's defense attorney Andrew Martinez said "this made-up nonsense" has the potential to ruin lives.
Martinez said Lori was having an affair, was unhappy in her marriage and she was desperate to move to Michigan. He said Lori said she would kill herself if she could not be with Jack in a phone conversation they had shortly before her death, but Somers did not take it seriously at the time. Mark Bringe started crying as this was described. He said that the state's theory falls apart if Jack actually called things off with Lori after she was taking things too fast.
"She put herself out there, and it blew up in her face," Martinez said.
Adamson said this was a misrepresentation of the evidence and testimony and the idea came from nowhere.
Martinez said just because Mark had a motive to kill Lori doesn't prove he did it. He pushed back on the idea that Mark knew of the affair.
Martinez said witnesses concocted a plan to hide letters from Jack at Lori's workplace and at least one gave unreliable testimony.
Jurors heard multiple recordings Mark made of calls and a conversation, but Martinez pointed out they never heard Lori's voice.
Martinez also said that the idea that Mark killed Lori in broad daylight in a visible location near a neighbor's house was absurd. He said there was no sign of a struggle in the house or on their bodies. Jurors also heard a lot of testimony about how Lori did not like guns. Martinez said that Lori being found with two tiny guns would make sense for someone who didn't know much about them.
Martinez said that a lot of the physical evidence did not hold up and that there was not actually enough time for Mark to get back to Poynette, kill Lori, clean up and then go to the library.
Martinez said that memories fade over time, which could account for discrepancies in testimony, but suggested the state didn't consider this an issue when it was convenient for prosecutors. He said the state ditched a doctor in the 2010s who would not give them the answer investigators wanted about whether Lori's death was a suicide.
Adamson again said this was a misrepresentation of evidence and testimony.
"This is not a search for the truth," Martinez said of the way the investigation played out in the 2010s after the case went cold. He said the state is, in fact, calling the Bringe children liars.
"This case has gone on for far too long. This investigation has dragged on for far too long," Martinez told jurors. "It falls to you. You can end this once and for all."
He said no one can bring back Avice and Galen's mother, but the jury can prevent the state from taking away their dad.
In the state's response to the defense, which they heard just before being excused to deliberate. Adamson said the idea Lori took all the steps she would have needed to in order to kill herself is more complicated than the idea of an angry and jealous husband killing her.
He emphasized prosecutors' argument that the physical evidence of blood and saliva at the scene did not indicate a suicide and in fact showed that someone moved her when she was still alive to stage the scene. He questioned why there would have been a holster found near Lori if she supposedly carried the guns in her purse.
He played a recording of a phone call where Mark allegedly said that he and Lori were talking about her leaving two weeks before she shot herself, which would mean he knew about the affair. He said jurors need to hold Mark accountable.
The trial started June 14. The jury was excused to begin deliberation around noon on Thursday, and they were still deliberating as of 5 p.m.
