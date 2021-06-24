Jurors hear closing arguments in Columbia County homicide trial

Adamson again said this was a misrepresentation of evidence and testimony.

"This is not a search for the truth," Martinez said of the way the investigation played out in the 2010s after the case went cold. He said the state is, in fact, calling the Bringe children liars.

"This case has gone on for far too long. This investigation has dragged on for far too long," Martinez told jurors. "It falls to you. You can end this once and for all."

He said no one can bring back Avice and Galen's mother, but the jury can prevent the state from taking away their dad.

In the state's response to the defense, which they heard just before being excused to deliberate. Adamson said the idea Lori took all the steps she would have needed to in order to kill herself is more complicated than the idea of an angry and jealous husband killing her.

He emphasized prosecutors' argument that the physical evidence of blood and saliva at the scene did not indicate a suicide and in fact showed that someone moved her when she was still alive to stage the scene. He questioned why there would have been a holster found near Lori if she supposedly carried the guns in her purse.