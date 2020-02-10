Jury finds Reeseville man not guilty of battery, other charges

JUNEAU — Criminal charges against a Reeseville man ended with a not guilty verdict in one case and a dismissal in another after a key witness recanted.

Kent Hubbard was charged in September 2018 with felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

He was charged in November 2019 with felony intimidation of a witness and felony bail jumping, but those charges were later dropped.

Hubbard was accused of getting into an argument with his boyfriend in August, throwing him to the ground, putting him into a choke hold, hitting him and taking the boyfriend’s phone and keys.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hubbard was later accused of threatening the boyfriend into not testifying.

The boyfriend ultimately took back his statement, saying he was sorry for calling police and asked for the case to be dismissed in a notarized statement. A jury found Hubbard not guilty of false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct in January.

Throughout the case, Hubbard filed unusual documents in court claiming the laws of Wisconsin did not apply to him and correcting the grammar of government documents. He was found to be competent to stand trial, but not competent to represent himself.