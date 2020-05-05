You are the owner of this article.
Juvenile caught breaking into unlocked vehicles in Beaver Dam early Tuesday
Juvenile caught breaking into unlocked vehicles in Beaver Dam early Tuesday

The Beaver Dam Police Department reported apprehending a 14-year-old who was entering unlocked vehicles in the early hours Tuesday.

According to a press release from the department, police received a report at 4:49 a.m. of a male going into unlocked vehicles in the area around the 400 block of South Vita Avenue. A caller said the suspect left the area in a vehicle.

Later, the suspect vehicle was located with the help of a K9 and police attempted to perform a traffic stop. The suspect stopped at first but then took off in the vehicle, leading to a pursuit. The suspect crashed the car in a front yard near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Keller Boulevard.

The suspect fled on foot but was then apprehended by K9 Yeti. The 14-year-old was transported to juvenile detention and found to be driving a stolen vehicle.

Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Beaver Dam paramedics assisted the police department.

