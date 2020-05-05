Juvenile caught breaking into unlocked vehicles in Beaver Dam early Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Beaver Dam Police Department reported apprehending a 14-year-old who was entering unlocked vehicles in the early hours Tuesday.

According to a press release from the department, police received a report at 4:49 a.m. of a male going into unlocked vehicles in the area around the 400 block of South Vita Avenue. A caller said the suspect left the area in a vehicle.

Later, the suspect vehicle was located with the help of a K9 and police attempted to perform a traffic stop. The suspect stopped at first but then took off in the vehicle, leading to a pursuit. The suspect crashed the car in a front yard near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Keller Boulevard.

The suspect fled on foot but was then apprehended by K9 Yeti. The 14-year-old was transported to juvenile detention and found to be driving a stolen vehicle.

Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Beaver Dam paramedics assisted the police department.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

