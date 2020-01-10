Juvenile suspects arrested in Swan Park vandalism incident

The Beaver Dam Police Department identified three teenage boys as the suspects in a string of crimes last month.
Police were investigating several overnight incidents from Dec. 4 and 5, including the damage to the Rotary Lights display at Swan City Park. Two golf carts were stolen from Wayland Academy. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1022 Madison St., was entered and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the store. A soda machine was damaged at Professional Floor Covering, 713 Park Ave.
According to a press release from Police Chief John Kreuziger, three juvenile suspects were identified in all of the incidents. He later said the three Beaver Dam boys are aged 15 or 16.
The three suspects have been interviewed and arrested, with juvenile referrals made for the alleged crimes.
In the Swan Park incident, the juveniles are suspected of using the stolen golf carts to tear up the grass at the park while damaging light displays, some of which could not be recovered. The Rotary Club organizes the light display and is now raising funds for a new surveillance camera system on site, led by Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who also organizes the lights display.
In a Facebook post, Mayor Becky Glewen thanked the police department for finding those responsible and hoped the suspects will be held accountable by the court system.
In a post, Schmidt said that Detective Dan Kuhnz kept him up to date on the progress of the investigation and went above and beyond to make the arrests. He said the focus now is to make the light display bigger and better for next year.
This was the third year in a row the lights were either vandalized or stolen.
