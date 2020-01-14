K’s Boutique creates destination: Waupun addition adds to downtown's elan

Family members (including husband Trek, his parents Tom and Sue Hoinacki, and Katrina's mother Heidi Petroselli) helped to set up the shop, and to update the space where needed.

"The building was purchased in May of 2019 and Trek came in every day after work to get it ready for the grand opening at the end of the month," said Hoinacki. "He has been so supportive. He's my rock."

A friend gave Katrina a vast semi-circular couch, and many other items were brought from home -- including a claw-foot tub now filled with house plants and other greenery. Clothing racks came from ShopKo in Beaver Dam when it was liquidating its fixtures.

Décor is partly inspired by the family’s love of nature. With that in mind a huge elk head -- shot by Tom Hoinacki in Colorado and brought down from the mountain with Trek's help -- was hung in the vast open space of the main floor.

Antlers and other natural elements are also used as props in several displays.

“I had a lot of help from a professional designer, Alex Kohlenberg, who helped me come up with our unique look," Hoinacki said. "We still change things around frequently, but the elk helps set the theme.”

A modern chandelier adorns the middle of the room, flanked by two ceiling fans.

